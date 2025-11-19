Immich 2.3 Adds Multilingual OCR Models

The team behind Immich, a popular open-source, self-hosted photo and video management platform, has released version 2.3, delivering a wide range of enhancements across OCR, mobile usability, synchronization, and server management.

The most visible change is the expansion of Immich’s OCR capabilities. Version 2.3 adds new language-specific model variants, bringing support for Greek, Korean, Russian, Belarusian, Ukrainian, Thai, and additional Latin-script languages. Plus, the web viewer now includes an OCR toggle that reveals detected text and allows direct copying.

On mobile, the release adds a new Add/Move action in the asset viewer. The update also improves metadata handling by displaying lens model information in the detail panel, adds a quick date picker for searching, and introduces several refinements to the activity view and deep-link routing.

Synchronization on Android sees an important restoration. Immich 2.3 re-enables remote delete sync, a mechanism that aligns asset deletions between the web interface and the mobile device. When enabled, deleted items are moved not only to Immich’s trash but also to the device’s own trash system once the app is opened.

A notable iOS issue has also been addressed. Background operations such as sync and uploads could previously be terminated when iOS expired their background time, leaving the database in a locked state. After investigation and testing, the development team reports that the underlying cause has been resolved in this release.

On the server side, Immich 2.3 introduces a new feature: maintenance mode. This new state allows administrators to temporarily block all user access without shutting down the server, paving the way for safer restore operations. Combined with the new application restore feature built into the web UI, maintenance mode eliminates the need for manual terminal operations during a system recovery.

Beyond these highlights, the release includes a long list of smaller enhancements and fixes across mobile, web, and server components. These range from improved thumbnail loading and animated GIF behavior to timeline corrections, metadata fixes, and more consistent asset handling across platforms.

For more information, see the changelog.



