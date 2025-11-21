Calibre 8.15 E-Book Manager Adds Highlight Dates in Viewer

The popular open-source e-book management tool, Calibre, has just released version 8.15, bringing improvements in the Comments editor, bug fixes, and updates to its news-source catalog.

The e-book viewer adds a minor enhancement: hovering over a highlight now displays the date it was created. The Comments editor receives two updates focused on text handling. Case-change operations now preserve as much existing formatting as possible, improving accuracy when editing styled text.

In addition, new keyboard shortcuts have been introduced for all case-change actions. Users can select text, open the right-click menu, and view the new shortcut list.

The release also includes several bug fixes. Editing entries in the book list is now more resilient when the list changes in the background, such as when a book is automatically added during an active edit.

Additionally, the HTML syntax highlighter in the “Edit book” tool no longer leaks memory. A longstanding problem in the calibredb list —where identifier values were not displayed—has also been fixed.

Lastly, Calibre’s news-source collection expands with the addition of a new “Hack a Day” feed maintained by Rui Rebelo. The Guardian source has also been updated.

Check out the changelog for more details and the complete list of novelties in the Calibre 8.15 open-source e-book management tool. The update is already live for Windows, macOS, and Linux.