Calibre 8.15 E-Book Manager Adds Highlight Dates in Viewer

Calibre 8.15 e-book manager introduces highlight date tooltips, improved case-change handling, new shortcuts, and several key bug fixes.

Calibre 8.15 E-Book Manager Adds Highlight Dates in Viewer

The popular open-source e-book management tool, Calibre, has just released version 8.15, bringing improvements in the Comments editor, bug fixes, and updates to its news-source catalog.

The e-book viewer adds a minor enhancement: hovering over a highlight now displays the date it was created. The Comments editor receives two updates focused on text handling. Case-change operations now preserve as much existing formatting as possible, improving accuracy when editing styled text.

In addition, new keyboard shortcuts have been introduced for all case-change actions. Users can select text, open the right-click menu, and view the new shortcut list.

Calibre 8.15 e-book manager.

The release also includes several bug fixes. Editing entries in the book list is now more resilient when the list changes in the background, such as when a book is automatically added during an active edit.

Additionally, the HTML syntax highlighter in the “Edit book” tool no longer leaks memory. A longstanding problem in the calibredb list—where identifier values were not displayed—has also been fixed.

Lastly, Calibre’s news-source collection expands with the addition of a new “Hack a Day” feed maintained by Rui Rebelo. The Guardian source has also been updated.

Check out the changelog for more details and the complete list of novelties in the Calibre 8.15 open-source e-book management tool. The update is already live for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts