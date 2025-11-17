AirPods on Linux? LibrePods Project Makes It Possible

LibrePods brings full AirPods support to Linux, including battery status, ANC modes, and gesture detection, all without relying on Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple builds excellent products used by hundreds of millions of people. When it comes to AirPods, however, one thing has consistently fallen short for Linux users: they’re still hard to use on this platform, with features heavily limited.

So I was genuinely surprised to come across the project, which goes a long way toward fixing that problem. Meet LibrePods – a solution many Linux users have wanted for years.

The project offers one of the most comprehensive AirPods integrations for the Linux desktop (and Android devices) to date. Instead of relying on partial compatibility through generic Bluetooth stacks, the project implements Apple-specific behavior directly, providing Linux users with access to features that are normally unavailable once the earbuds leave macOS or iOS.

The most notable feature is access to noise-control modes. Linux desktop users can toggle between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode thanks to LibrePods’ reverse-engineered handling of Apple’s protocol.

The LibrePods app brings full AirPods support to Linux.

Automatic ear detection is also fully supported. When a user takes an AirPod out, playback pauses, and the user can switch audio output back to the laptop or phone. Putting the AirPod back in resumes audio immediately, matching the smooth experience Apple devices provide.

Battery reporting is another long-requested feature now available to Linux users. LibrePods retrieves accurate battery levels for each earbud and the charging case, eliminating the guesswork that typically accompanies using AirPods on non-Apple platforms.

Outside of those core functionalities, LibrePods goes even further by supporting gesture-based interactions such as answering calls with a nod, along with conversational awareness, which temporarily lowers volume when the user begins speaking.

Additional advanced features include hearing-aid functionality, customizable Transparency Mode, and multi-device connectivity for up to two devices—features that require enabling the Bluetooth Device Identification hook.

Lastly, the project also offers a range of smaller settings, including renaming AirPods, customizing long-press actions, and adjusting accessibility options. Altogether, LibrePods provides a richer, more consistent AirPods experience on Linux than any previous attempt.

Regarding supporting devices, according to the devs, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are fully supported and actively tested, while AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) work as expected, except for heart-rate monitoring.

Other AirPods models should provide the core experience, battery reporting, ear detection, and basic controls, but haven’t undergone the same level of validation. Most features are expected to work across the lineup; however, the developer notes that hands-on testing has been limited so far to the AirPods Pro 2.

Image credits: LibrePods Project