Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 46 (Nov 10 – 16, 2025)

Welcome to the 46th week of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup — your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Nov 10 – 16).
Linux Distributions
This week delivered several notable updates across the Linux world, and as always, I’ve highlighted the six most important ones in the articles below.
- Debian 13.2 Released with Security Fixes and Stability Updates
- Red Hat Releases RHEL 10.1 with Offline AI Guidance
- Nitrux 5.0 Launches with Hyprland as Default Desktop
- Tails 7.2 Released with Tor Browser 15.0 and Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
- Sparky Linux 8.1 Update Rolls Out with Plasma 6.3.6, LXQt 2.1, and Xfce 4.20
- DietPi 9.19 Introduces BirdNET-Go, Expands Debian Trixie Support
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that made headlines in our news.
- Wine 10.19 Released With Reparse Point Support
- KDE Plasma 6.4.6 Desktop Environment Released
- Plasma Mobile 6.5 Brings Faster Lockscreen, Better Waydroid Integration
- KDE Frameworks 6.20 Is Out, Here’s What’s New
- Firefox 145 Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Docker Engine 29: Containerd Becomes Default, Experimental nftables Support
- Docker Desktop 4.50 Launches with Free Debugger and Deep IDE Integration
- Podman 5.7 Adds Full TLS and mTLS Encryption for Remote Connections
- Proton 10.0 Brings Huge Compatibility Boost with Dozens of Game Fixes
- Mozilla Thunderbird 145 Brings Microsoft Exchange Support
- LibreOffice 25.8.3 Released with 70 Bug Fixes Across Writer, Calc, and Impress
- Vivaldi Browser 7.7 Arrives With Unified Start Page and Smarter Tab Syncing
- Miracle-WM 0.8 Adds Accessibility Features and Smoother Animations
- Fish Shell 4.2 Released with Improved Autosuggestions
- Rspamd 3.14 Launches with Dark Mode, Postfix Wizard
- Fastfetch 2.55 Introduces Dynamic Refresh and Media Cover Logos
- GStreamer 1.26.8 Fixes HDR Color Issues and Improves AV1 and EAC3 Handling
- Rust Coreutils 0.4 Boosts GNU Compatibility to 85%
- GNU Coreutils 9.9 Released with Stability Fixes
- Traefik Proxy 3.6 Introduces Multi-Layer Routing for Complex Traffic Flows
- NetBeans 28 Delivers Gradle and Maven Enhancements for Java Developers
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
There was also some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.
- Canonical Expands Ubuntu Pro Coverage, Bringing LTS Support to 15 Years
- KDE Plasma 6.6 to Bring OCR in Spectacle Screenshot Utility
- KeePassXC Clarifies AI Policy: Used Only in Development, Never in the App
- openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Ships with GRUB2-BLS by Default for New Installs
Tutorials That Make a Difference
This week, I wrote a guide for all Arch users who want to keep their systems fully up to date with the latest upstream changes.
Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 45 of 2025 (Nov 3 – 9), you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find MX Linux 25, Devuan 6 “Excalibur”, IncusOS, NVIDIA Linux Driver 580.105, KDE Plasma 6.5.2, Hyprland 0.52, LXQt 2.3, Kitty Terminal 0.44, Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13, Mint’s Cinnamon Menu Gets New Options, GNOME 50 Ends the X11 Era After Decades, Nebula Is a New GTK Frontend for Managing Void Linux Packages, and more.
Needless to say, keep an eye on Linuxiac—it’s the perfect way to stay updated on all the latest from Linux and Open Source.
Wishing you a fantastic week ahead!