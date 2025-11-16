Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 46 (Nov 10 – 16, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Debian 13.2, RHEL 10.1, Nitrux 5.0, Wine 10.19, Plasma 6.4.6, Docker 29, Proton 10.0, Canonical expands the LTS support to 15 years, and more.

Welcome to the 46th week of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup — your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Nov 10 – 16).

Linux Distributions

This week delivered several notable updates across the Linux world, and as always, I’ve highlighted the six most important ones in the articles below.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that made headlines in our news.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

There was also some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.

Tutorials That Make a Difference

This week, I wrote a guide for all Arch users who want to keep their systems fully up to date with the latest upstream changes.

Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 45 of 2025 (Nov 3 – 9), you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find MX Linux 25, Devuan 6 “Excalibur”, IncusOS, NVIDIA Linux Driver 580.105, KDE Plasma 6.5.2, Hyprland 0.52, LXQt 2.3, Kitty Terminal 0.44, Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13, Mint’s Cinnamon Menu Gets New Options, GNOME 50 Ends the X11 Era After Decades, Nebula Is a New GTK Frontend for Managing Void Linux Packages, and more.

Needless to say, keep an eye on Linuxiac—it’s the perfect way to stay updated on all the latest from Linux and Open Source.

Wishing you a fantastic week ahead!