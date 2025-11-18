Steam’s Nov 2025 Client Update Brings Expanded Chat Reporting, New Controller Support

Valve’s latest Steam client update adds expanded chat reporting tools, suspicious message alerts, and new controller support, including fixes for PS5, Xbox 360, and Nintendo devices.

Valve has rolled out a new Steam client update dated November 17, and it’s already being automatically distributed to users.

The changes begin with new chat safety features. Users can now report suspicious or harassing one-on-one messages directly from the chat window by right-clicking any message. Plus, a new warning banner appears when Steam detects potentially malicious content, and links remain disabled until the user dismisses the alert.

Steam also resolves a series of client-side issues. Certain game collections that became unavailable after reinstalling Steam are now handled correctly, DLC is no longer removed during user switching, and Steam Play misconfiguration after immediate post-purchase installs has been fixed.

Additionally, client and chat windows now reliably retain their screen positions, while high-contrast support in the settings dialog has been enhanced.

Controller support receives a wide set of corrections. The update fixes gyro sensitivity regressions from the previous beta, stabilizes Nintendo controller gyro behavior, and resolves PS5 gyro issues over Bluetooth. It also addresses broken bindings when switching between left- and right-hand mode sources, prevents the guide button from opening the overlay when disabled, and resolves a startup deadlock affecting TF2 when a gamepad is connected.

Linux users gain corrected mappings for Xbox 360 controllers on kernel 6.17 and newer, as well as proper 8BitDo Pro 3 behavior when hidraw is unavailable. Support for the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller has also been added.

Regarding Big Picture Mode, alerts on Steam web pages now display properly, and hidden titles no longer appear in the All or Library views; instead, they are only visible in the Hidden tab.

Remote Play features have been refined as well. A dedicated “Connect” button has been added for remote desktop streaming, mouse cursor handling has been corrected for multi-monitor setups with mixed display scaling, and VR streaming now hides the system cursor while matching the client’s resolution.

It’s also worth noting that the Steam Deck no longer forces a switch to Big Picture Mode during a Remote Play session. Remote Play Together sees improved, persistent input handling per game and refined shared cursor behavior that prioritizes the local player.

On the game recording site, the reliability has been improved through fixes for missing timeline markers and an issue where the Recordings & Screenshots dialog could trigger an unintended reload of the main window, potentially losing UI state.

Lastly, SteamVR users should experience fewer instances where the dashboard bar fails to appear, and macOS users will receive an updated app icon for macOS 26 (“Tahoe”).

For more information on all changes, see Valve’s announcement.