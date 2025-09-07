Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 36 (Sep 1 – 7, 2025)

Welcome to week thirty-six of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Sep 1 – 7).
Linux Distributions
We’ve got three big Linux updates to talk about: the first refresh to the Trixie series, Mint 22.2, and the brand-new KDE distro, which just rolled out its very first public alpha preview.
- Debian 13.1 Released with Security Fixes and Stability Updates
- KDE Linux Alpha Launches with Immutable Base and Flatpak Support
- Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” Now Available for Download
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our news.
- Linux Kernel Runtime Guard 1.0 Released
- HandBrake 1.10.2 Fixes High Depth Video Crash and Updates AV1 Libraries
- Calibre 8.10 Introduces Customizable Column Tooltips
- Miracle-WM 0.7 Brings Full Sway/I3 IPC Support
- CrowdSec 1.7 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Released
- Archinstall 3.0.10 Fixes PipeWire Issue, Improves GRUB-Btrfs Setup
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
There was also some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.
- Pop!_OS Team Sets September 25 for COSMIC Beta Release
- Mozilla Confirms Firefox 32-Bit Linux Support Will End in 2026
- openSUSE Leap 16 Promises 24 Months of Community Support per Release
- Microsoft’s 6502 BASIC (1976–78) Goes Open Source under MIT License
- GNOME 49 Brings Back GDM X11 Sessions
- KDE’s Virtual Machine Manager Moves Forward
- Bazaar Is the Flatpak Store GNOME Always Needed
- Axiom Space and Red Hat Bring Data Centers to Low Earth Orbit
- GIMP 3.2 Takes Shape With Link and Vector Layers
- Open Source Pogocache Pushes Beyond Redis and Memcache
Tutorials That Make a Difference
This week, I put out two new guides—as expected, one walks you through upgrading to the new Linux Mint. Plus, I’ve also got something handy for anyone who has decided to bet on Google Chrome as their main browser on Debian Trixie.
Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of Aug 24 – 31, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find Linux Lite 7.6, IceWM 3.9, QEMU 10.1, Wine 10.14, Niri 25.08, Portainer 2.33 LTS, DavMail 6.4, System76’s COSMIC Desktop Hits Initial Setup Completion, Bitnami Ends Free Images, Asahi Linux Lead Developer Steps Down, and more.
