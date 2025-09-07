Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 36 (Sep 1 – 7, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Debian 13.1, Mint 22.2, KDE Linux, LKRG 1.0, COSMIC beta release date, Mozilla drops 32-bit support, GNOME 49 brings back X11, and more.

Welcome to week thirty-six of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Sep 1 – 7).

Linux Distributions

We’ve got three big Linux updates to talk about: the first refresh to the Trixie series, Mint 22.2, and the brand-new KDE distro, which just rolled out its very first public alpha preview.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our news.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

There was also some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.

Tutorials That Make a Difference

This week, I put out two new guides—as expected, one walks you through upgrading to the new Linux Mint. Plus, I’ve also got something handy for anyone who has decided to bet on Google Chrome as their main browser on Debian Trixie.

Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of Aug 24 – 31, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find Linux Lite 7.6, IceWM 3.9, QEMU 10.1, Wine 10.14, Niri 25.08, Portainer 2.33 LTS, DavMail 6.4, System76’s COSMIC Desktop Hits Initial Setup Completion, Bitnami Ends Free Images, Asahi Linux Lead Developer Steps Down, and more.

