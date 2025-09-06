Pop!_OS Team Sets September 25 for COSMIC Beta Release

The COSMIC project has been in the works since 2021, when System76 decided to move away from GNOME and build a Rust-based desktop environment tailored specifically for Pop!_OS.

Since then, the project has become one of the most anticipated additions to the Linux world and has made significant progress, although the journey has taken a bit longer than many users were hoping for. Now, the next big step is finally right in front of us.

After thousands of GitHub issues closed and a few years of steady development, seven alpha releases, with the latest being COSMIC Alpha 7, and having recently finished the initial setup app, in a message on System76’s profile on X, the company announced that the beta release will land on Thursday, September 25.

But what makes this even more exciting is that the beta isn’t just for the desktop environment—it also includes the long-awaited Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS, which is rolling out its own beta right alongside COSMIC.

So, why has Pop!_OS 24.04 been delayed for so long, even though the name makes it clear it was meant to land last spring? The short answer: COSMIC.

System76 has opted for a complete shift from GNOME to a brand-new desktop environment—COSMIC, written from the ground up in Rust. That kind of deep rebuild naturally takes time—especially when it comes with ambitions around performance, safety, and modular design.

Sure, the development took longer than expected, but this isn’t just another cosmetic tweak to something that already exists. We’re talking about building an entirely new desktop environment from scratch—a massive project and, as you can imagine, a pretty serious undertaking.

There are a lot of fundamental components involved, such as the window manager, compositor, panel, settings, core apps, app launcher, and so on—all designed to be independent, modular, and more performant. Fortunately, looks like just about everything’s in place now, with only the finishing touches left to wrap up.

Now, with the beta on the horizon, users will finally get hands-on access to COSMIC’s first broadly available release. The beta marks the transition from early builds aimed primarily at developers and testers to a version stable enough for wider community feedback.

It’s worth noting also that, despite being in alpha for a long time, COSMIC was already included in many Linux distributions’ repositories. That rarely happens with software this early in development, and it really shows just how important this project is for the open-source community.

Lastly, the new desktop environment is expected to shake up the status quo, where KDE and GNOME have long dominated. It’s aiming to win over a big share of users, especially those currently sticking with GNOME. And the best part is that we won’t have to wait much longer to find out if this will happen.