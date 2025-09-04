Miracle-WM 0.7 Brings Full Sway/I3 IPC Support

Nearly two months after its previous 0.6 release, Miracle-WM, a new Wayland compositor featuring a tiling window manager at its core, rooted in the foundations of Ubuntu’s Mir display server, has just rolled out its latest version, 0.7.

The headline change is that the project now completes the Sway/I3 IPC implementation it set out to support. That means more commands are available for controlling windows and workspaces, including things like gaps , for_window , moving containers to marks, and even moving workspaces to different outputs. All of these are now documented in detail in the project’s wiki.

Another big addition is input configuration. Users can now tweak mouse acceleration and its profile directly through Miracle-WM. On the keyboard side, you can set the system language, adjust repeat rate and delay, and load layouts from locale1 by default.

The update also fixes several issues. Crashes on shutdown have been addressed, closing animations work again, and some tricky bugs around window movement and resizing with the mouse are resolved. On top of that, animations like fading should now look the way they were originally intended.

Lastly, the project has moved forward to Mir 2.22, ensuring compatibility with the latest changes in the display server. For more details on everything new in Miracle-WM 0.7, see the release changelog.