Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 35 (Aug 24 – 31, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Linux Lite 7.6, IceWM 3.9, QEMU 10.1, Portainer 2.33 LTS, Wine 10.14, COSMIC desktop hits initial setup completion, Bitnami ends free images, and more.

Welcome to week thirty-five of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Aug 25 – 31).

Linux Distributions

We’ve got two Linux updates to talk about: Linux Lite, a lightweight desktop option, and Armbian, built for single-board devices.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our news.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

There was also some exciting news — and some not so much, like with Bitnami and Asahi — from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem. Here are the highlights.

Tutorials That Make a Difference

This week, I put out three new guides—two for Debian Trixie users covering virtualization and development, and one for Rocky Linux 10 users who need a solid way to set up Java support.

Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of Aug 18 – 24, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find CachyOS, LibreOffice 25.8, Firefox 142, PowerDNS 5.0, FFmpeg 8.0, Calibre 8.9, Kdenlive 25.08, Arch Linux Confirms Ongoing DDoS Attack, Nitro Init System, KDE Plasma 6.5 Brings Initial System Setup, openSUSE’s New Welcome Greeter, and more.

