Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 35 (Aug 24 – 31, 2025)

Welcome to week thirty-five of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Aug 25 – 31).
Linux Distributions
We’ve got two Linux updates to talk about: Linux Lite, a lightweight desktop option, and Armbian, built for single-board devices.
- Linux Lite 7.6 Released with New Community Wiki and Updated Apps
- Armbian 25.8.1 Released with Kernel 6.16, Debian 13 Support
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our news.
- IceWM 3.9 Window Manager Released with Xcursor Support
- QEMU 10.1 Brings New CPU Features, Nested KVM for ARM
- Komodo 1.19 Build and Deploy Tool Brings New CLI, Action Arguments
- Portainer 2.33 LTS: New Branding, Helm Overhaul, and Observability Preview
- DXVK 2.7.1 Fixes MSAA, Boosts D3D9 Game Performance
- Wine 10.14 Released with vkd3d 1.17, Mono 10.2
- Niri 25.08: New Logo, Screen Reader Support, and Wayland Improvements
- Wayfire 0.10 3D Wayland Compositor Brings Vulkan Support
- Incus 6.16 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
- Immich 1.140 Photo and Video Backup Adds Background Sync
- Fwupd 2.0.14 Brings RHEL 9/10 Build Support, UEFI Fixes
- DavMail 6.4 Open-Source Exchange Gateway Released
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
There was also some exciting news — and some not so much, like with Bitnami and Asahi — from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem. Here are the highlights.
- System76’s COSMIC Desktop Hits Initial Setup Completion
- New Movie “Python: The Documentary” Traces the Language’s Story
- Bitnami Ends Free, Stable Images — Users Forced to Migrate or Pay
- Vivaldi Pushes Back Against AI Browsing Trend
- Asahi Linux Lead Developer Steps Down
- Microsoft Entrusts DocumentDB to Linux Foundation
Tutorials That Make a Difference
This week, I put out three new guides—two for Debian Trixie users covering virtualization and development, and one for Rocky Linux 10 users who need a solid way to set up Java support.
- How to Install VirtualBox on Debian 13 “Trixie”
- How to Install VS Code on Debian 13 “Trixie”
- How to Install Java on Rocky Linux 10: A Step-by-Step Guide
Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of Aug 18 – 24, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find CachyOS, LibreOffice 25.8, Firefox 142, PowerDNS 5.0, FFmpeg 8.0, Calibre 8.9, Kdenlive 25.08, Arch Linux Confirms Ongoing DDoS Attack, Nitro Init System, KDE Plasma 6.5 Brings Initial System Setup, openSUSE’s New Welcome Greeter, and more.
Needless to say, keep an eye on Linuxiac—it’s the perfect way to stay updated on all the latest from Linux and Open Source.
Wishing you a fantastic week ahead!