How to Install Google Chrome on Debian 13 “Trixie”

Easily install Google Chrome on Debian 13 “Trixie” with this guide, including direct download and repository setup.

Google Chrome is the most popular browser worldwide. And while Linux users can pick from plenty of alternatives, many people still prefer to stick with Chrome, the industry’s go-to choice.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through two simple ways to get Chrome up and running on Debian 13 “Trixie.” The first method is straightforward: download the package directly from Google and install it. The second method takes a slightly different approach—you’ll add the official Google Chrome repository to your system and then install it from there.

No matter which route you take, you’ll have Chrome installed on your Debian 13 system in just a few minutes. Let’s dive in.

Install Google Chrome on Debian 13 from a DEB File

This approach is suitable for new Linux users as it involves minimal command-line work.

Visit the download page for Google Chrome by clicking here or copying and pasting the following address in the browser: https://www.google.com/chrome/. Then, hit the “Download Chrome” button.

Download the Google Chrome Linux installation package.

Select the option “64-bit .deb (for Debian/Ubuntu),” which gives you a ready-to-install DEB package—the standard format for software on Debian. Then click “Accept and Install” to confirm.

Download the Google Chrome Linux installation package for Debian.

A file called “google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb” will be downloaded. The only thing left is to install it. Just open your terminal and run the following APT command, making sure to include the full path to that file.

sudo apt install ./Downloads/google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb Code language: Bash ( bash )

Install Google Chrome on Debian 13 from a DEB file.

And that’s all. You can start using Chrome by launching it from the desktop environment’s application menu.

Starting the Google Chrome browser.

The first time you start Chrome, you’ll be offered to make it your default browser. You can also choose to “Automatically send usage statistics and crash reports to Google.” It is up to you whether you want to enable this or not.

Google Chrome initial settings.

Google Chrome will start. Enjoy it!

Google Chrome browser running on Debian 13 “Trixie”.

Lastly, it’s important to note that installing Google Chrome from the DEB package also adds Google’s official browser repository (“/etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list“) to your Debian 13 system. This ensures that Chrome receives updates automatically through the standard system update process.

Install Google Chrome on Debian 13 via Command Line

The second method to install Chrome on Debian 13 is entirely command-line-based.

Step 1: Import Google’s Signed Key

First, import the Google signed key into your Trixie system to ensure the authenticity of the software we install from this repo.

sudo wget -q -O /etc/apt/keyrings/linux_signing_key.pub https: Code language: JavaScript ( javascript )

Import Google’s signed key.

Notice that the command produces no output.

Step 2: Add the Official Google Chrome Repository

Then, add the official Google Chrome repository to your Debian 13 system. This implies that the update package will be made available with the rest of your system’s regular updates if a new version is released.

The command below creates the now-preferred deb822-style repo definition file instead of the old “one line per repo” style format.

sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.sources > /dev/null << 'EOF' Types: deb URIs: http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ Suites: stable Components: main Architectures: amd64 Signed-By: /etc/apt/keyrings/linux_signing_key.pub EOF Code language: Bash ( bash )

Step 3: Refresh Package Base

Before we proceed with Chrome installation on our Trixie system, we should refresh the list of available packages. Run the command below to update the APT repositories index.

sudo apt update Code language: Bash ( bash )

As you can see, our new Google Chrome repository is now available and ready for use.

Step 4: Install Google Chrome on Debian 13 “Trixie”

We’re all set to install the most up-to-date version of Google’s browser on our Debian 13 system. Run the following commands:

sudo apt install google-chrome-stable Code language: Bash ( bash )

Install Google Chrome on Debian 13 “Trixie”.

Wait for the installation to complete. You are all set. Run Chrome and enjoy it.

Google Chrome browser running on Debian 13 “Trixie”.

Something to keep in mind is that when you install Chrome this way, it automatically adds its own repository file called “google-chrome.list” to the “/etc/apt/sources.list.d/ ” directory. Since we already set up the Google repo manually earlier, that extra file isn’t needed, so it’s totally fine to delete it.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list Code language: Bash ( bash )

If you skip this step, APT will throw up a bunch of warnings about duplicate repository configurations the next time you refresh the package database.

Uninstall Google Chrome

If you want to uninstall Google’s browser from your Debian 13 box for any reason, you can easily do so by running the command below.

sudo apt remove google-chrome-stable Code language: Bash ( bash )

Conclusion

As you can see, installing Google Chrome on Debian 13 “Trixie” is an easy job with the right guidance. Once Chrome has been installed on your system, you can add Chrome extensions and your favorite themes from the Chrome Web Store.

Thanks for your time. As always, your feedback and comments are most welcome. Happy browsing!