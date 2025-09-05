Calibre 8.10 Introduces Customizable Column Tooltips

Two weeks after the previous 8.9 update, Calibre, the beloved open-source e-book management software, has rolled out version 8.10, which brings some useful tweaks, plus much-needed fixes.

The release’s highlight is the ability to control tooltips for each column in the book list using templates. Users can right-click a column header and define a tooltip template, making it easier to surface only the details they care about.

The MTP driver also sees an improvement with support for creating format-specific destinations for audiobook files. On the preferences side, the keyboard section now allows searching not just by name but also by shortcut.

Calibre 8.10 e-book manager.

Bug fixes in this release address several regressions introduced in earlier versions. The Kindle MTP driver now correctly places APNX files when books are sent to subfolders.

Plus, the e-book viewer’s Read Aloud feature has been fixed to restore voice switching when using automatic engine selection. Lastly, markdown output works again after a regression that broke it in the previous version.

Check out the changelog for more details and the complete list of novelties in the Calibre 8.10 open-source e-book management tool. The update is already live for Windows, macOS, and Linux.