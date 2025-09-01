GIMP 3.2 Takes Shape With Link and Vector Layers

GIMP 3.2 is on the way, bringing non-destructive link and vector layers, new brushes, better text editing, and a refined user experience.

GIMP has released version 3.1.4, the second development snapshot on the way to the final 3.2, with two of the most anticipated features now ready for testing: link layers and vector layers. Let’s shed some light on each of them.

Link layers allow you to import external files—such as an SVG you’re editing in Inkscape—and have them update automatically within GIMP. You can scale or rotate the layer without damaging the original, and if you prefer a simpler approach, you can always rasterize it later.

Vector layers work differently: you draw a path, turn it into a layer, and then adjust the fill, stroke, or transform it however you want, all while maintaining sharp, clean lines. Keep in mind that those two new headline features are still rough around the edges, but they’re in place and ready for testing.

Another important change introduced by this development preview is a new GEGL Filter Browser. What exactly does it do? In short, instead of checking the website or digging through command-line tools, you can now see all available operations right inside GIMP—including ones added at runtime by plug-ins.

Painting tools also got an upgrade. GIMP now supports MyPaint Brushes v2, adds more than 20 new brushes to the default set, and introduces a “Gain” slider that simulates how hard you’re pressing down, even if you’re just using a mouse. The text tool has been improved as well: bold, italic, and underline shortcuts now work directly on canvas, and outline colors update live while you pick them.

GIMP 3.1.4

Regarding file support, the team restored import for the HRZ format, added support for signed JPEG 2000 images commonly used in science, opened the door to PAA textures from Bohemia Interactive games, and reintroduced old Seattle Filmworks formats. Plus, TIFF handling has been improved, with enhanced support for visibility, blending modes, color tags, and grouped layers.

On the usability side, there are dozens of small fixes. The About dialog now respects your system’s 12- or 24-hour clock, the Animation Playback plug-in has a cleaner design with a proper slider, GIMP on macOS follows the system dark mode, and the Welcome screen no longer blocks common shortcuts.

Other tweaks include integer-only color displays in 0–255 mode, math in more input fields, and an option to stop GIMP from rewriting metadata unless you want it to.

Bug fixes cover high-DPI cursor alignment on Windows, missing print settings in sandboxed apps, and the return of the experimental Seamless Clone tool. The Raw Data dialog has been shortened for small screens, and slider cursors now behave more predictably.

Behind the scenes, a lot of refactoring is happening to prepare for GTK4. Some code has already moved to GtkListBox, and developers are cleaning up old APIs. Plug-in developers get new public functions for brush fade behavior and vector layers, plus a tweak that keeps the window title in sync when saving files.

Lastly, the team used this release to celebrate a milestone: GIMP’s 30th birthday. Depending on how you count, the project is already 30 years old—if you trace it back to the earliest emails—or it will officially turn 30 this November, when the first public release went out in 1995.

Keep in mind, as a development preview, GIMP 3.1.4 isn’t recommended for production work. However, adventurous users and testers are encouraged to download it, experiment with the new features, and report any issues.

For full details, refer to the official announcement.