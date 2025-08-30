Wine 10.14 Released with vkd3d 1.17, Mono 10.2

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.14 as the fourteenth maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.

One of the highlights is the bundled vkd3d library, now upgraded to version 1.17, improving Direct3D 12 support. The Mono engine has also been updated to version 10.2, keeping .NET compatibility in line with recent changes. Additionally, Wine now supports ping over IPv6.

On the infrastructure side, the project’s GitLab CI pipelines are now running on Debian 13 “Trixie”. As usual, a collection of bug fixes rounds out the release. A total of 19 issues were resolved, including crashes in applications like VemsTune, Roblox Studio installer, and wpcap on macOS.

Games also benefit from fixes, such as missing or black textures in Phantasy Star Online: Blue Burst, anisotropy handling for titles like GreedFall and Mafia III: Definitive Edition, and problems with intro videos in Death to Spies.

Lastly, several unimplemented functions were addressed, covering components such as ntdll.dll, api-ms-win-core-memory, and gameinput.dll. Other fixes include better handling of long file paths, improved MSI component resolution, corrections in command-line tab completion, and proper behavior in functions such as SCardTransmit and winepath.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 10.14’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.