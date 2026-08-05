Hyprland 0.56.2 Fixes Fullscreen Behavior and Screen Sharing

The maintenance update to the Wayland compositor Hyprland 0.56.2 is now available, including 17 backported fixes focused on fullscreen behavior, screen sharing, configuration stability, monitor handling, and rendering.

A fairly noticeable improvement concerns fullscreen windows in the scrolling layout: the update reinstates the earlier fullscreen behavior, prevents windows that have left fullscreen mode from getting stuck in the upper-left corner, and improves navigation when a layout-managed fullscreen window is active.

Hyprland 0.56.2 also fixes the rendering order of floating windows when one of them is in full screen. Furthermore, the gaps_out window rule no longer incorrectly overrides the separate float_gaps setting.

There’s also a major improvement for screen sharing. When capturing a single top-level window, the software cursor is now properly included, resolving the issue where the pointer was missing from the shared output.

Regarding stability, the update fixes a crash caused by duplicate configuration values. When rules are applied, monitor mirror configurations are verified again, and hyprctl no longer rounds or truncates fractional display scaling values.

Further changes improve how events are handled for popups that belong to exclusive layers, ensure that input method editor windows appear above all other components on the desktop, and correct the key-symbol lookup behavior so it does not inherit an incorrect modifier state.

Finally, FP16 rendering is now enabled by default whenever hardware supports it, and Hyprland’s OpenGL backend also invalidates the depth buffer when necessary to avoid rendering inconsistencies.

For additional details, see the changelog.