Uptime Kuma 2.5 Adds NTP Monitoring and Rootless Docker Support

Uptime Kuma, the popular open-source and self-hosted monitoring tool, has released version 2.5.

The most significant addition in this release is a new NTP monitor type, enabling administrators to verify that Network Time Protocol services are reachable and working properly, extending the app functionality beyond its current abilities to monitor websites, ports, DNS, databases, containers, and applications.

Container users also get a new next-rootless Docker tag, which allows the application to be run without root privileges within the container, thus reducing the potential impact of a compromised service and making it easier to deploy Uptime Kuma in environments that have stricter container security requirements.

Uptime Kuma 2.5 has also removed the previous 24-day limit on the maximum monitoring interval. Users are now able to set up considerably longer intervals for checks which do not need to be run frequently, for example for certificates, domains, or services that are not frequently available.

The system for sending notifications has been extended to include support for Plivo SMS and voice calls, Ooredoo Maldives SMS, WxPusher Simple Push Token, and Flowtriq DDoS detection alerts. Additionally, SMTP notifications can now include custom headers, and the public status pages now support optional tracking via the privacy-focused Rybbit Analytics platform.

Alongside the new features, version 2.5 resolves a broad collection of monitor-specific issues. Secure MQTT addresses using the mqtts:// protocol are now accepted, Steam monitor hostnames are resolved correctly, and Kafka monitors gain timeout functionality.

On top of that, further corrections have been made to the URLs associated with the DNS monitor service, to the saved protocols in Globalping ping monitors, to the time zones for Discord notifications, to the browser-engine screenshot delay settings, and to a badly formed badge URL which could cause badge generation to fail.

Regarding security, the developers have updated the project’s dependencies and introduced a 14-day cooling-off period before adopting updates to npm dependencies, thus reducing the risk of exposure to supply-chain attacks involving the distribution of compromised or malicious package releases.

For additional details, see the changelog.

Finally, if you haven’t tried Uptime Kuma yet, I’ve written a detailed guide to setting it up quickly with Docker. Happy monitoring!