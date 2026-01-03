Archboot Adds COSMIC Desktop as a New Install and Rescue Option

Archboot, a menu-driven Arch Linux installer, expands its desktop lineup by adding COSMIC.

Archboot Adds COSMIC Desktop as a New Install and Rescue Option

Archboot, a guided, user-friendly, menu-driven installer for Arch Linux that automates much of the traditional manual installation process (while still allowing advanced users to intervene when needed), has added the COSMIC desktop environment as a new selectable option.

The change is part of Archboot’s development cycle leading up to the 2026.01 release and is already available in the latest tagged builds.

With COSMIC now integrated, users can boot an Archboot ISO and choose the desktop to either perform a full Arch Linux installation or start a live session for testing and recovery.

Archboot 2026.01
Archboot 2026.01

The update also includes focused improvements to existing components. In the Sway-based environment, keyboard layouts are now correctly applied at startup, resolving a common usability issue.

Additionally, the pacsetup tool has gained a timeout for mirrorlist fetching, improving reliability during installations on slow or unstable network connections.

For more information, see the changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts