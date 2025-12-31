Micro Text Editor 2.0.15 Released After More Than a Year of Development

Micro, a modern terminal-based text editor designed to be easy to use while still offering features typically associated with full graphical editors, released 2.0.15, marking the project’s first release since version 2.0.14, which shipped in August 2024.

The main focus this time is on improvements to syntax highlighting. Support has been expanded or refined for a wide range of languages and formats, including Rust, Java, Swift, Haskell, OpenSCAD, Meson, PRQL, nftables, Fish shell, Groovy, Ruby, JavaScript variants such as .cjs , and additional assembly and C++ edge cases.

Several fixes also address problems with keyword handling, comment parsing, literal recognition, and issues from earlier syntax rule changes.

Editing features have been improved as well. Actions like copy, cut, delete, and duplicate are now more consistent, with fixes for special cases such as the last line of a file.

Micro 2.0.15 Terminal Text Editor

Regarding usability, new navigation and cursor actions were added, including page-up and page-down behavior similar to nano, cursor positioning relative to the visible viewport, and improved multicursor operations. Numerous regressions affecting scrolling, view adjustment, resizing splits, and cursor placement have been resolved.

For stability and data safety, several fixes improve save reliability. These include safer writing, stopping unnecessary backups for unchanged files, fixing saving with elevated privileges, and preventing data loss with shared buffers.

Other fixes include better handling of SIGINT, stopping infinite loops in replace operations, and preventing crashes in terminal commands. For plugins, new callbacks were added, APIs were expanded, and there is now a clearer separation between built-in and third-party plugins.

On top of that, the project also increased control over plugins by preventing them from changing core configuration files unless specifically allowed to do so.

Finally, cross-compilation support was improved, including the addition of Windows ARM64 targets, and builds are now explicitly fully static with CGO disabled.

For more information, see the changelog.