OpenMediaVault 8 NAS Launches With Debian 13 Upgrade

OpenMediaVault 8.0 is now available, upgrading the NAS platform to Debian 13 and officially dropping support for legacy CPU architectures.

OpenMediaVault 8.0 (Synchrony), the latest iteration of the popular open-source network-attached storage solution, has been officially released as the project’s latest stable version.

The most significant change is the upgrade to Debian 13 (Trixie), bringing newer core packages, security fixes, and upstream improvements across the system. At the same time, the project has dropped support for older CPU architectures, with OMV 8 now limited to AMD64 and ARM64.

This move had been planned for some time, and many features originally intended for OMV 8 were already backported to OMV 7 to ensure users on discontinued platforms were not left behind.

On the technical side, OMV 8 replaces cpufrequtils with linux-cpupower for CPU frequency management and introduces several performance-focused changes. User and group management RPCs have been optimized, with default responses now returning only basic user information, significantly reducing response times.

The web interface also sees several usability refinements. Updated modules are now shown in notifications after configuration changes are applied, and the update page displays previously installed package versions alongside available upgrades. Time synchronization defaults have been adjusted as well: chrony now uses the pool directive instead of server by default, while remaining configurable via an environment variable.

Networking and storage receive targeted enhancements. Wireless connections now support WPA3 (SAE) authentication, addressing a long-standing request. SMB shares can now limit the reported disk size for Apple Time Machine backups, improving compatibility in mixed environments. Additional fixes ensure scripts and tools no longer block when email notifications are disabled, but mail utilities are still invoked.

Installation options remain flexible. An ISO image is available for AMD64 systems, with users advised to run omv-upgrade after installation to ensure all packages are current. OpenMediaVault can also be installed on an existing Debian 13 system using the official documentation. Systems running OMV 7 can upgrade directly using the omv-release-upgrade command-line tool.

For more information, see the release announcement.