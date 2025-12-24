Kitty Terminal 0.45 Released With New Keyboard-First File Selector Kitten

Kitty 0.45 GPU-accelerated terminal introduces a new keyboard-first file selector kitten with fast navigation and rich previews for text, images, videos, and e-books.

Kitty, one of the most feature-rich, GPU-accelerated, and highly efficient cross-platform terminal emulators, has just unveiled its latest update, version 0.45.

The most visible addition is a new kitten designed for fast file selection using a keyboard-first workflow. The tool supports previews for a wide range of content, including text files with syntax highlighting, images, videos, and e-books.

Image handling sees notable improvements through updates to the icat kitten. The built-in rendering engine now supports animated PNG and animated WebP files, netPBM images, ICC color profiles, and CCIP color space metadata.

New and refined scaling options have also been introduced, including a –fit flag to better control how images adapt to the screen, and more consistent behavior for the existing --scale-up option.

Moreover, Kitty 0.45 adds support for the paste events protocol and features a new mappable action that copies the output of the last executed command directly to the clipboard. Scrollback handling has also been improved with a default key mapping that opens the scrollback buffer in a pager with search mode enabled, automatically using any selected text as the search query.

Regarding bug fixes, the SSH kitten now correctly handles automatic login again, and session selection can specify a directory when choosing session files. Configuration reloads have been refined so that custom tab bar Python modules are reloaded alongside the main configuration.

On the graphics and rendering side, the release resolves issues with animation frame composition, color scheme switching, and text rewrapping in the alternate screen buffer, reducing flicker during live window resizing. A Linux-specific fix addresses a bug that could cause colors to turn black when using Mesa 25.3 or newer with the Nouveau driver.

Wayland users benefit from fixes for spurious key repeat events triggered by long-running callbacks, as well as improved window grouping behavior when moving windows between tabs or OS windows. The tab bar filtering logic has also been corrected to ensure that minimum tab settings are properly respected.

macOS also receives many targeted fixes. These include corrected OS window cycling behavior, new support for cycling backwards through OS windows, and multiple workarounds for regressions introduced in recent Tahoe releases. Issues with minimized windows unintentionally being restored and background helper processes not terminating on exit have also been addressed.

For more information, see the changelog.