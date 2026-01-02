Hyprland 0.53.1 Released With Stability and Crash Fixes

Hyprland 0.53.1 tiling Wayland compositor is out with backported fixes addressing crashes.

Less than a week after the previous 0.53 release, Hyprland, a favorite among fans of eye-pleasing tiling window compositors, has just rolled out version 0.53.1 as a small maintenance update focused exclusively on stability and correctness.

Several of the addressed issues relate directly to window and desktop management. The update corrects the slide direction used by desktop animations, and restores expected behavior when switching focus inside window groups, ensuring the compositor reliably returns to the previously focused window.

Additional fixes improve how ideal window bounding boxes are calculated by consistently respecting the work area, and refine initial window sizing by reading static rules earlier in the process.

Input handling also received attention, as the compositor now guards against null views when processing mouse button events and avoids dispatching input events to inactive text inputs.

On the desktop infrastructure side, Hyprland 0.53.1 avoids creating invalid layer surfaces when no monitor is detected, addressing a potential source of instability in unusual display configurations. A related fix in the layer rule applicator resolves a logic error that could lead to incorrect behavior when applying rules to layer surfaces.

Finally, the update includes a stability fix in the XWayland manager that prevents potential crashes caused by incorrect minimum and maximum size clamping.

For more information, see the changelog.