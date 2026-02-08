Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 6, 2026 (Feb 2 – 8)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: COSMIC Desktop 1.0.5, Wine 11.2, Fish Shell 4.4, LibreOffice 26.2, VirtualBox gains a working KVM backend, GNU/Linux or just Linux?, and more.

Welcome to Week 6 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from February 2 to 8.

Linux Distributions

This week, the only notable update on the distro front was the release of a refreshed Arch Linux ISO.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 5 of 2026 (Jan 26 – Feb 1), you can catch up here, where you’ll find AerynOS January 2026 Snapshot, Linux Lite 7.8, DietPi 10.0, VirtualBox 7.2.6, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.4, Shotcut 26.1, Immich 2.5, Linux Kernel Formalizes What Happens If Linus Torvalds Steps Away, After Years of Waiting Jellyfin Lands on Samsung Tizen TVs, COSMIC Desktop Is Preparing a Striking New Visual Feature, Xfce Begins Work on a Rust-Based Wayland Compositor, and more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!