Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 6, 2026 (Feb 2 – 8)

Linux Distributions
This week, the only notable update on the distro front was the release of a refreshed Arch Linux ISO.
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.5 Adds Battery Percentage Option and Tab Drag-and-Drop
- Wine 11.2 Released With Faster PDB Loading and 32 Bug Fixes
- Fish Shell 4.4 Released With Vi Mode Improvements and New Themes
- GNU Coreutils 9.10 Released With Stability Fixes
- LibreOffice 26.2 Released With Faster Performance, Compatibility Improvements
- Navidrome 0.60 Music Server & Streamer Unleashes WebAssembly Plugin System
- Memos 0.26 Note-Taking App Released With Stronger Authentication
- KDE Gear 25.12.2 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New
- Calibre 9.2 E-Book Manager Released With ZIP Output Changes
- PeaZip 10.9 Released With File Manager and Viewer Improvements
- Darktable 5.4.1 RAW Released With Extensive Bug Fixes
- Ardour 9.0 Arrives as a Major DAW Update
- Krita 5.3 and 6.0 Enter Beta With Text and Tooling Overhauls
- Libreboot 26.01 Open-Source Boot Firmware Released With New Board Support
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Linux Users, Do You Use Non-Free Software?
- GNU/Linux or Just Linux? Between Purism and Everyday Usage
- Origami Linux Introduces an Immutable OS Built Around COSMIC
- Is the Raspberry Pi Still an Affordable SBC? I Don’t Think So
- New Rust Tool Traur Analyzes Arch AUR Packages for Hidden Risks
- System76 Lays Out Major COSMIC Desktop Changes Planned for Epoch 2 and 3
- Sudo’s Longtime Maintainer Appeals for Sponsorship to Sustain the Project
- System-Wide Controls to Block AI Features Come to Firefox 148
- KDE Linux Reaches 62% Toward Beta Release, Developers Say
- Linux From Scratch Drops System V Init, Calls Decision Regrettable
- KDE Plasma 6.7 Prepares Smarter Window List and Window Management Improvements
- VirtualBox Gains a Working KVM Backend in Development Builds
- New Proposal Explores Machine Learning Assistance for Linux Kernel Behavior
- Git 2.53 Released With New Maintenance Checks and Faster Diff Paths
- Microsoft Introduces LiteBox, a New Security-Focused Library OS
- TrueNAS Previews 2026 With TrueNAS 26 Beta Planned for April
If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 5 of 2026 (Jan 26 – Feb 1), you can catch up here, where you'll find AerynOS January 2026 Snapshot, Linux Lite 7.8, DietPi 10.0, VirtualBox 7.2.6, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.4, Shotcut 26.1, Immich 2.5, Linux Kernel Formalizes What Happens If Linus Torvalds Steps Away, After Years of Waiting Jellyfin Lands on Samsung Tizen TVs, COSMIC Desktop Is Preparing a Striking New Visual Feature, Xfce Begins Work on a Rust-Based Wayland Compositor, and more.
