GNU/Linux or Just Linux? Between Purism and Everyday Usage

“Hey, man, is that GNU/Linux on your computer?”, “Yes.”, “Great, but I use Microsoft Windows.” You get the idea. A “heavy” academic exchange like that would sound comical, to say the least. And that’s exactly the point of this article. One of the long-running debates in the Linux ecosystem: whether the system should be called GNU/Linux or simply Linux.

First, let’s start with the dry technical facts, which you’ve probably heard a hundred times already, but they’re still worth mentioning here. Strictly speaking, Linux refers only to a single component of the operating system, namely the kernel written by Linus Torvalds. That’s it. It’s no coincidence that, if you’ve noticed, most distributions name their kernel packages accordingly, following conventions like linux-6.18.2.x64.

Continuing on the technical side, I’ll readily admit that the term GNU/Linux often does a better job of describing the operating system in technical, historical, and philosophical terms. It reflects the reality of a complete system built largely from components created by the GNU Project, such as compilers, core utilities, shells, libraries, and build tools, all working together with the Linux kernel to form a usable operating system.

Because it’s worth repeating: on its own, the Linux kernel is just one piece of software. Without the surrounding tools that send it instructions and make sense of its output, it would be of no practical use to anyone. But somewhere here, we begin to reach the limits of a strictly technical perspective and step into everyday use. Before doing that, though, it’s only fair to lay out some of the arguments made by purists who insist that the term GNU/Linux should be used.

First, beyond the technical arguments mentioned above, they emphasize the attribution argument. Purists argue that naming matters because it assigns credit. Using GNU/Linux explicitly acknowledges GNU’s foundational role and avoids attributing the entire system solely to the kernel. As you can guess, this view is closely associated with Richard Stallman, who has argued for decades that language shapes how history is remembered.

Second, there are the philosophical arguments. GNU was created as part of the Free Software movement, which emphasizes user freedoms as an ethical issue. Purists worry that saying only Linux weakens the message and shifts focus from software freedom to a more neutral or commercial understanding of the system. Whether that’s actually true is more a matter of personal opinion than an established fact.

However, there are situations where calling certain distributions GNU/Linux is not just questionable, but plainly inaccurate. For example, Alpine Linux cannot be accurately called GNU/Linux because it just does not use GNU as its userland. It’s built around musl instead of glibc, and relies heavily on BusyBox rather than GNU Coreutils. So, I guess purists turn to it with MUSL/Linux?

And what about Chimera Linux, which makes the naming issue even clearer. If Alpine challenges the idea that everything is GNU/Linux, Chimera outright breaks it. It is explicitly designed as a non-GNU Linux system. It uses the Linux kernel, but replaces the traditional GNU stack almost entirely, betting on LLVM/Clang. That’s right, the one used on FreeBSD. So, I suppose it’s some kind of BSD/Linux.

I could go on with examples, but I think the point is clear. And last, but certainly not least, outside a small group of purists, the term Linux is widely accepted worldwide as the name of the operating system built around the Linux kernel. You’ll hear it used both in everyday conversations with friends and on the stages of major international conferences.

And no, calling it simply Linux doesn’t diminish the GNU Project’s role in any way. It’s just following the widely accepted convention. Of course, there will always be people ready to argue (sometimes quite heatedly) that GNU/Linux is the correct name. But taking things to unnecessary extremes, as in this case, has never led to anything good.

So I jumped on the Linux bandwagon, slapped a GNU sticker on it, and left it at that, without forcing it on the people around me. I’m pretty sure that insisting on GNU/Linux doesn’t strengthen your argument or make you sound more knowledgeable. If anything, I’d argue it does the opposite.