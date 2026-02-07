KDE Plasma 6.7 Prepares Smarter Window List and Window Management Improvements

Plasma 6.7 is shaping up to include an improved Window List widget with sorting and clearer grouping for easier window navigation.

Although Plasma 6.6 desktop is not yet released (scheduled for February 17), KDE developers are already hard at work on version 6.7, with early details about its planned features emerging.

One of the most visible enhancements arrives in the Window List widget. In Plasma 6.7, it now supports sorting and displays section headers in its full view. This allows open windows to be grouped and navigated by virtual desktops, activities, or alphabetical order, making it easier to locate specific applications in complex workflows.

Window management also improves with Plasma’s window manager, which now remembers tiling padding on a per-screen basis.

KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment

Several smaller UI refinements are also planned, according to devs. More specifically, the wallpaper selection dialog will open to the last location used, and in System Settings, cursor theme previews now scale more accurately when very large cursor sizes are selected.

Additionally, the project to standardize delete buttons on System Settings’ theme chooser pages has been completed, ensuring consistent visual and behavioral patterns across related configuration modules. Discover, KDE’s software management tool, also benefits from layout improvements, with update items now displaying better alignment and spacing on the updates page.

Finally, an important visual fix addresses icon consistency. The system tray icon used by Discover during automatic updates has been redesigned to better match other update indicators, reducing confusion with unrelated applications and improving overall visual coherence.

For more information, refer to the “This Week in Plasma” post on the KDE Blogs.