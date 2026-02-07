Wine 11.2 Released With Faster PDB Loading and 32 Bug Fixes

Wine 11.2 is out with faster PDB loading, improved MSVC runtime support, and 32 bug fixes affecting games, tools, and audio.

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer that enables Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has released version 11.2 as the second maintenance update to the stable 11.x series.

One notable change is further optimization of PDB (Program Database) loading. The release also adds support for MSVC constructors in the C runtime, improving compatibility with applications built using Microsoft’s Visual C++ toolchain.

In addition, Wine 11.2 introduces a simpler mechanism for creating version resources, which eases development and maintenance within Wine itself.

Beyond these core improvements, Wine 11.2 includes bug fixes that resolve 32 reported issues. Many of these fixes target real-world applications and games. Crashes were addressed in software such as Visual Basic 6, Divinity II: Developer’s Cut, Shop Titans, Gothic 1 Demo, and several classic and modern games.

Performance issues were corrected in titles including Black Mirror (2017), FIFA 2005 Demo, and older DirectX-based games running through wined3d.

Audio and multimedia handling also saw multiple fixes. Problems affecting sound playback in Daedalic games, Kyodai Mahjongg under WOW64, and video-related audio issues in Imperium GBR were resolved.\

Rendering and graphics issues were addressed as well, including fixes for Direct3D 11 format support, OpenGL texture glitches, and improperly rendered intro videos in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Vice City.

Finally, Wine 11.2 implements missing Explorer window-management functions such as “Cascade Windows” and “Tile Windows,” improves text wrapping in DirectWrite, fixes incorrect behavior in the Windows WHERE command, and resolves regressions affecting terminal applications and serial communication.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 11.2’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.