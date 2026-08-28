Artix Linux Drops XLibre Support Just Months After Making It Default

Artix Linux is discontinuing XLibre support only months after adopting it as the default X server, alongside refreshed August 2026 ISOs.

Artix Linux, an Arch-based rolling-release distro that avoids systemd, has stopped supporting XLibre just a few months after making it the default X server.

This change stands out because Artix was one of the first distributions to adopt XLibre. In its April 2026 ISO release, Artix switched the default X server from Xorg to XLibre, but still let users choose Xorg if they wanted.

Now, Artix has changed direction. In their latest announcement, the developers said they have ended support for XLibre. This ends what turned out to be a short experiment with XLibre as part of Artix’s official graphics stack.

The devs say the decision was driven by regressions in XLibre that remain unfixed, together with the additional maintenance burden the project has created for the distribution.

Along with the XLibre news, Artix has also released its new official installation images for August 2026. Just for reference, the distro sets itself apart from Arch mainly by not using systemd. Instead, it offers several other init and service management systems, such as OpenRC, runit, s6, and dinit.

Its installation images also cover multiple desktop environments and a minimal base installation, giving users the option to build anything from a lightweight command-line system to a complete graphical desktop.

The August ISO update comes after the last major installation media update in April 2026. That earlier release made PipeWire the default audio system on the ISOs, replacing PulseAudio. It also added user-service support for OpenRC and dinit.