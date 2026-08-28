Artix Linux Drops XLibre Support Just Months After Making It Default

Artix Linux, an Arch-based rolling-release distro that avoids systemd, has stopped supporting XLibre just a few months after making it the default X server.
This change stands out because Artix was one of the first distributions to adopt XLibre. In its April 2026 ISO release, Artix switched the default X server from Xorg to XLibre, but still let users choose Xorg if they wanted.
Now, Artix has changed direction. In their latest announcement, the developers said they have ended support for XLibre. This ends what turned out to be a short experiment with XLibre as part of Artix’s official graphics stack.
The devs say the decision was driven by regressions in XLibre that remain unfixed, together with the additional maintenance burden the project has created for the distribution.
Along with the XLibre news, Artix has also released its new official installation images for August 2026. Just for reference, the distro sets itself apart from Arch mainly by not using systemd. Instead, it offers several other init and service management systems, such as OpenRC, runit, s6, and dinit.
Its installation images also cover multiple desktop environments and a minimal base installation, giving users the option to build anything from a lightweight command-line system to a complete graphical desktop.
The August ISO update comes after the last major installation media update in April 2026. That earlier release made PipeWire the default audio system on the ISOs, replacing PulseAudio. It also added user-service support for OpenRC and dinit.
Current Artix users can update their systems as usual:
sudo pacman -Syu. For new installations, the updated August 2026 ISO images are available from the project’s official download channels.
3 Comments
I agree @LibsOfTech – Artix off, Slackware on… @@
Artix, BSDs (MX a version or so ago) are difficult propositions given the increasing pressure to keep up.
Also, I have no doubt that xorg will fade/freeze before XLibre and Artix will again be faced with the same decision..
I haven’t had issues with X (xorg, XLibre) once I dumped NVidia. They both work perfectly when the hardware’s not a black box, but, I’ll stick with XLibre.
The problem I have with developers of these distros is sometimes they bite off more than they can chew.
I did not have problems using Xlibre on Linux or Void.
But when I decided to test GhostBsd, the install failed because of Xlibre. Big Mess…