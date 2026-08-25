Armbian 26.8 Released with Linux Kernel 7.1 and Rewritten Installer

Armbian 26.8 is now available with Linux kernel 7.1, a completely rewritten installer, Armbian Imager 2.0, and bootable UEFI ISO images.



Armbian, a lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution for ARM-based single-board computers, has released version 26.8.

The most noticeable change is the rewritten Armbian installer. Instead of a separate script, it is now an armbian-config module covered by the same unit-testing framework as the rest of Armbian Config.

The new installer handles storage targets more cleanly. eMMC and NVMe installations use separate workflows, and SPI and MTD devices can also be targeted. Users can flash a bootloader independently of the operating system.

More importantly, Armbian says the installer now properly reports unsuccessful bootloader writes instead of claiming success and leaving users to discover the problem when the system fails to boot.

On the kernel side, Armbian 26.8 moves its mainline-supported systems to the stable Linux kernel 7.1. Linux 7.2 is available through edge branches for several platforms, including Rockchip, Amlogic, Marvell, Allwinner, and Broadcom BCM2711-based devices.

Another major part of the release is Armbian Imager 2.0. The new version adds QDL and UFS flashing support for Qualcomm devices and no longer includes a static copy of Armbian’s board database. Instead, it retrieves the current board registry from the Armbian API to prevent outdated information.

Armbian 26.8 also introduces the ability to produce bootable live ISO images from its UEFI images. While raw disk images remain the normal way to install Armbian on SBCs, ISO support opens new deployment scenarios.

Regarding hardware support, newly added devices include the Orange Pi 4 Pro and Zero 3W, Radxa Cubie A7Z, Radxa Dragon Q6A and Q8B, Milk-V DuoS, NanoPi NEO3 Plus, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Seeed reComputer RK3576 and RK3588 development kits, Anbernic RG DS and RG Vita Pro, and several boards from TI, Sovol, Walnut Pi, LuckFox, and others.

Finally, on the wireless support side, Armbian moved several Realtek and Unisoc wireless drivers into dedicated repositories and updated them for compatibility with Linux kernels up to 7.2.

For more details, see the announcement.