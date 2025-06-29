Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 26 (Jun 23 – 29, 2025)

Welcome to week twenty-six of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Jun 23 – 29).
Linux Distributions
We cover four updates in the field of Linux distributions: RHEL’s replacement, Oracle 10, the aesthetically pleasing Deepin, the privacy-oriented Tails, and the SBC-focused DietPi.
- Oracle Linux 10 Released, This Is What’s New
- Deepin 25 Launches as Immutable Linux Release
- Tails 6.17 Released with Improved Password Management
- DietPi 9.14 Adds GZDoom, Expands Support to Orange Pi 5 Ultra
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.
- KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Desktop Environment Released
- OBS Studio 31.0.4 Hotfix Squashes Cross-Platform Crashes and Freezes
- Incus 6.14 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
- Wine 10.11 Released with NTSync Prep and Fixes for Over 25 Bugs
- PipeWire 1.4.6 Improves Latency Reporting
- GStreamer 1.26.3 Delivers Bug and Security Fixes
- Firefox 140 Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 Firewall Brings Native WireGuard Support
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
This week, there was a lot of exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.
- The Curious Case of XLibre Xserver
- Torvalds Drops Bcachefs from Linux 6.17 Amid Maintainer Dispute
- Meet Wayback: A Bridge Between X Desktops and Wayland
- Canonical, Maker of Ubuntu, Reports Revenue Growth in 2024, Reaching $292M
- Hyprland Launches Subscription Plan to Sustain Development
- GNOME Moves On: What the End of the X11 Session Means
- Early Peek at GIMP 3.2: Here’s What to Expect
- OpenELA Introduces Open-Source Verification Suite for Enterprise Linux
- XLibre Proposed as Fedora’s New Default X11 Server
- Fedora 44 Plans to Drop i686 Support and 32-Bit Multilib Compatibility
Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of June 16 – 22, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find KDE Plasma 6.4, XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta), ONLYOFFICE 9.0, Git 2.50, IceWM 3.8, Notepad Next 0.12, A Historic Photo: Torvalds and Gates Together, KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Set to Debut with Debian 13, Arch Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine, and more.
Needless to say, keep an eye on Linuxiac—it’s the perfect way to stay updated on all the latest from Linux and Open Source.
Wishing you a fantastic week ahead!