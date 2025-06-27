Wine 10.11 Released with NTSync Prep and Fixes for Over 25 Bugs

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.11 as the eleventh maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.

This release includes preparatory work for NTSync support, a feature that will eventually improve Wine’s threading and synchronization mechanisms.

Moreover, the update enhances the Windows Interface Definition Language (WIDL) by introducing broader support for generating Windows Runtime metadata—an important step toward better compatibility with modern Windows APIs. In addition to these forward-looking efforts, the developers have addressed many issues affecting everything from games to office applications.

Indeed, among the 25 bugs resolved in this cycle are several high-profile fixes. For instance, Fallout 3’s radio music should now play correctly, and C&C Generals: Zero Hour no longer exhibits graphic glitches in its menus.

Furthermore, users of Genshin Impact will find that input focus is restored after switching windows, while osu! now launches as expected. To top it off, compatibility with VST instruments in Mixcraft has been improved, ensuring that audio producers relying on Wine can work without crashes interrupting their creative flow.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 10.11’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.