OBS Studio 31.0.4 Hotfix Squashes Cross-Platform Crashes and Freezes

OBS Studio 31.0.4 fixes crashes related to media sources with no video size and improves stability for macOS 13 and Linux users.

Open-source video production suite OBS Studio has shipped its fourth hotfix of the 31.x cycle, which delivers stability improvements across Windows, macOS, and Linux, ensuring a smoother experience for content creators.

One of the most notable fixes addresses a crash when using Media Sources without a defined video frame size—think audio files that lack visual components. Previously, these could cause OBS to quit unexpectedly, but thanks to contributions from community developers, the issue has now been resolved.

Mac users, particularly those running macOS 13 or older, also get some much-needed relief. A nasty crash tied to Browser Sources and Browser Docks has been patched, preventing sudden disruptions during live streams or recordings. An odd macOS bug causing menu items to trigger unintended actions in certain language settings has also been squashed.

For Linux users, this update tackles a silent failure issue with POSIX pipes, which could cause headaches without clear error messages. Virtual camera functionality on Linux also gets a boost, fixing a V4L2 startup failure that previously prevented some users from enabling the feature.

OBS Studio 31.0.4

Beyond platform-specific fixes, OBS Studio 31.0.4 smooths out a few more rough edges. A freeze occurs when cropping an item beyond its original dimensions has been resolved and potential crashes tied to reordering scene items or adding procedure handlers have been stabilized.

For more information, refer to the changelog.