IceWM 3.8 Window Manager Released with Faster Theme Loading

IceWM 3.8 window manager for the X Window System improves performance with faster Themes menu loading, optimized resource graphs, and more.

Four months after its previous 3.7 release, IceWM, the lightweight window manager for the X Window System, favored for its minimal resource usage and high configurability, has released its latest version, 3.8.

One of the standout changes in this new version is the optimized Themes menu, which now loads faster. Additionally, the CPU and MEM graphs have been fine-tuned to reduce CPU usage, ensuring that system monitoring remains lightweight, just as users expect from this efficient window manager.

For those who rely on keyboard shortcuts, there’s a small but thoughtful adjustment: hotkeys are now displayed in uppercase, respecting the current locale settings.

Moreover, theme enthusiasts will notice a neat addition to the Themes menu—the minimize button now appears as a preview icon, making it easier to visualize theme changes before applying them. Meanwhile, the Help menu has been expanded with additional manpages, offering better access to documentation right from the interface.

Under the hood, icesh and icewmbg now use a non-deterministic random number generator, improving security in scenarios where randomness is crucial. OpenBSD users will also be pleased to hear that clang warnings have been silenced, reducing unnecessary noise during compilation.

Lastly, on the localization front, Serbian has been added as a new translation, while the Slovenian translation has received updates.

For more information, see the changelog.