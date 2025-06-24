KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Desktop Environment Released

KDE Plasma 6.4.1 is a bugfix release that improves translations and refines your desktop experience across KWin, Discover, Plasma Desktop, and more.

Only a week after Plasma 6.4 was released, the KDE team rolled out version 6.4.1, the first bugfix update to its 6.4 series.

What’s New in Plasma 6.4.1?

The software center Discover received several tweaks, including:

A fix for the Remove button not being included in the tab chain.

Better alignment for app icons and names in stacked mode.

Cleaned up backend listings and improved search functionality by trimming whitespace from queries.

Accessibility is improved with WCAG AA-compliant text contrast adjustments in labels, which ensure better readability. Meanwhile, thanks to a regex fix, the EPOD Picture of the Day provider now correctly processes image URLs.

The window manager KWin saw multiple fixes, particularly around HDR handling, virtual desktop management, and tablet input:

Smoother desktop switching animations after moving a workspace.

Better HDR headroom management to prevent display issues.

Fixed tablet cursor behavior in relative mode and corrected scaling issues with Xwayland.

KScreen, KDE’s display configuration module, also got attention:

Spinbox limits were added to prevent UI overflow.

The color combobox now properly highlights the current selection.

For desktop users, Folder View and task management received fixes:

Folder View no longer shows label shadows on popups, and misclicks have been resolved.

The Task Manager now disables window highlighting by default.

On the Plasma Mobile side, improvements include:

Smoother Quicksettings loading and better edit-mode handling in the Folio home screen.

Lockscreen feedback when actions aren’t held long enough.

Other notable fixes include:

PowerDevil now refreshes action timers correctly when power settings change.

Spectacle reduces log spam by consolidating duplicate messages.

Klipper (the clipboard manager) now starts from the top of the history list.

For more information, refer to the release announcement or visit KDE Plasma 6.4.1’s full changelog.

As always, if you’re using a rolling release distro, keep an eye on your distribution’s repositories—version 6.4.1 is expected to land there in the coming days or weeks.