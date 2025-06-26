Tails 6.17 Released with Improved Password Management

Tails 6.17 privacy-focused Linux distro is out now with a new "Show Password" feature, alongside critical Tor Browser and uBlock Origin updates.

The Tails project has announced the release of its privacy-focused Linux distribution, Tails 6.17, as the changes made are only in two directions.

The first noteworthy update is adding a “Show Password” feature when setting up the screen-locking password. On the security front, the distro has rolled out an updated version of the uBlock Origin extension (1.62.0) for Tor Browser, ensuring better ad-blocking and privacy protection.

Second, the Tor Browser has received an upgrade to version 14.5.4, including the latest security patches and stability improvements. Since it is the primary tool for anonymous browsing in Tails, staying current with updates is essential to ward off emerging threats.

For a full list of changes, refer to the changelog or the release announcement.

If you are currently running Tails 6.0 or later, you can upgrade automatically to 6.17. A manual upgrade is recommended if the automatic upgrade fails to start or if Tails does not boot correctly afterward.

If you’re new to Tails or want to do a fresh installation without preserving your Persistent Storage, you can follow the installation instructions for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Please note that if you choose a fresh install instead of an upgrade, the Persistent Storage on your old Tails USB stick will be lost.