Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 25 (Jun 16 – 22, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Plasma 6.4, Git 2.50, Arch shifts to pure WoW64 builds, XLibre Xserver 25.0, a historic photo of Torvalds and Gates together, upgrade to AlmaLinux 10 from 9, and more.

Welcome to week twenty-five of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (Jun 16 – 22).

Software Updates

Here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

This week, there was some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here they are.

Tutorials That Make a Difference

This week’s guide is for everyone who wants to seamlessly upgrade their enterprise AlmaLinux 9 instances to the latest 10 release.

