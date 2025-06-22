Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 25 (Jun 16 – 22, 2025)

Welcome to week twenty-five of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (Jun 16 – 22).
Software Updates
Here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Released, This Is What’s New
- XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta) Marks Official Debut
- ONLYOFFICE 9.0 Launches with Sleek UI, AI Features, and Markdown Support
- Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine
- IceWM 3.8 Window Manager Released with Faster Theme Loading
- Darktable 5.2 Raw Photo Editing Tool Released
- Calibre 8.5 E-book Manager Adds New Kobo Features
- Fwupd 2.0.12 Released with Thunderbolt Emulation
- Immich 1.135 Photo and Video Backup Adds iOS Home Screen Widgets
- Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts
- Dozzle 8.13 Real‑Time Docker Log Viewer Released
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
This week, there was some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here they are.
- A Historic Photo: Torvalds and Gates Together
- KDE Confirms Ongoing Plasma X11 Support, But the Future Is Clearly Wayland
- KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Set to Debut with Debian 13
- Rocky Linux Still Lacks Major Version Upgrade Support—And That’s a Problem
- Plasma 6.4 on Arch Linux Requires Manual Package Installation
- Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging
- KiCad Advises Linux Users to Stick with X11 for Professional PCB Design
- Amazon Linux 2023 Secures FIPS 140-3 Certification
Tutorials That Make a Difference
This week’s guide is for everyone who wants to seamlessly upgrade their enterprise AlmaLinux 9 instances to the latest 10 release.
Wishing you a fantastic week ahead!