Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 13 (Mar 24 – 30, 2025)

Welcome to week thirteen of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & open source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (March 24 – 30).
Linux Distributions
On the Linux distributions front, we had several updates – the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 rolls out its first Beta, the eye-catching Zorin SO 17.3, the gamers-oriented CachyOS, Ikey Doherty’s AerynOS, and the KDE-focused KaOS 2025.03.
- First Look at Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Beta
- Zorin OS 17.3 Tries to Attract Windows 10 Users
- CachyOS March 2025 Release Brings Limine Bootloader
- AerynOS (former Serpent OS) Makes Its Debut with 2025.03
- KaOS 2025.03 Launches with Plasma 6.3 and Full Qt6 Integration
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.
- Linux Kernel 6.14 Released, Here’s What’s New
- GIMP 3.0.2 Fixes Key Bugs, Enhances macOS and Windows Support
- MPV 0.40 Media Player Brings Native HDR, Major UI Enhancements
- Archinstall 3.0.3 Rolls Out with Partitioning and Bootloader Improvements
- Shotcut 25.03 Video Editor Brings New Filters, Smarter UI, and Fixes
- Calibre 8.1 Boosts macOS Support, Adds FreeBSD Device Connectivity
- Immich 1.130 Released with Massive Speed Gains
- Fwupd 2.0.7 Brings UEFI Memory Protection Verification
Must-Reads You Can’t-Miss
This week has been packed with exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem (plus some musings of my own), so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here they are.
- Linux for Windows Users? There’s No Such Thing!
- KDE Proposes New Plasma Login Manager to Replace SDDM
- Cloudflare Open-Sources OPKSSH: SSH with Single Sign-On
- openSUSE’s Zypper Package Manager Gets an Exciting New Feature
- Freedesktop SDK Retires Cisco’s OpenH264 Codec Library
- GRUB Gets a Taste of Rust with New Prototype
- Kumander Linux: A Windows 7 Nostalgia Trip
- Stalwart Moves Beyond Email: A Full Collaboration Server Is on the Horizon
Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of March 17-23, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find EndeavourOS Mercury Neo, Elementary OS 8.0.1, GNOME 48, GIMP 3.0, Vivaldi Browser 7.2, Blender 4.4, EU OS – a new Linux alternative for Europe’s Public Sector, and more.
Needless to say, keep an eye on Linuxiac—it’s the perfect way to stay updated on all the latest from Linux and Open Source.
I wish you a great week ahead!