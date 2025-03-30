Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 13 (Mar 24 – 30, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Kernel 6.14, Ubuntu 25.04 Beta, CachyOS March 2025 ISO, KaOS 2025.03, Zorin OS 17.3, is there Linux for Windows users, and more.

Welcome to week thirteen of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & open source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (March 24 – 30).

Linux Distributions

On the Linux distributions front, we had several updates – the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 rolls out its first Beta, the eye-catching Zorin SO 17.3, the gamers-oriented CachyOS, Ikey Doherty’s AerynOS, and the KDE-focused KaOS 2025.03.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.

Must-Reads You Can’t-Miss

This week has been packed with exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem (plus some musings of my own), so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here they are.

Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of March 17-23, you can catch up by checking here, where you'll find EndeavourOS Mercury Neo, Elementary OS 8.0.1, GNOME 48, GIMP 3.0, Vivaldi Browser 7.2, Blender 4.4, EU OS – a new Linux alternative for Europe's Public Sector, and more.

I wish you a great week ahead!