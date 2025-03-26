The new Plasma Login Manager will improve over SDDM with multi-monitor, keyboard layout, and virtual keyboard support.

Several years ago, KDE retired its bespoke display manager (KDM) in favor of SDDM. However, despite the community’s best efforts, SDDM’s architecture made it challenging to incorporate everything from advanced power management to specialized input methods. So, now looks like it is entering its final chapter, too.

Why do I say that? A bit surprising, KDE developer David Edmundson unveiled a proposal to overhaul Plasma’s login manager. The main goal is to address limitations in the existing SDDM while creating a more seamless and cohesive login experience for users.

As you know, currently, SDDM has been the go-to display manager for Plasma, offering a modern, QML-based approach. However, according to developers, because it is meant to be desktop-agnostic, it poses certain challenges for deeper integration with KDE’s Plasma features.

In particular, it prevents efficient implementation of network management, power controls, and virtual keyboard support, among other advanced functionalities.

By contrast, GNOME’s GDM has been praised for its level of sophistication, achieved by running a portion of the GNOME session itself. KDE’s new proposal aims to emulate that higher level of integration so that end users can enjoy crucial conveniences such as keyboard layout switching, volume control for screen readers, and even pairing Bluetooth devices right at login.

According to Edmundson’s blog post, the Plasma team has been incubating a new multi-process greeter that utilizes the same startup mechanism as the Plasma desktop itself.

In simpler terms, the new login screen will be closer to a “mini-session,” allowing developers to tap directly into Plasma’s established network management, display configuration, brightness controls, and more—without having to reinvent them in a backend that tries to please all desktop environments.

For customization, the plan is to align the login manager with the same theming approach as the Plasma workspace. Rather than encouraging the rewriting of core logic in QML themes, the proposal suggests offering simpler customizations—like wallpaper selection—through the same familiar controls used on the normal Plasma desktop.

While exploring backend options, Edmundson notes that other solutions either lacked ongoing maintenance or did not meet KDE’s requirements. Consequently, the team decided to continue working with SDDM’s foundation.

They stripped down unnecessary elements and refactored the display manager to focus on Plasma’s specific requirements—everything from power management to remote login capabilities. At present, the project comprises two new repositories:

Plasma Login Manager: a continuation of SDDM, preserving its history but modified for Plasma’s needs

Plasma Login: the front-end interface and a KCM module for user settings.

The code is said to be near feature parity with stock SDDM-based Plasma setups. Nonetheless, developers emphasize that it is still too early for widespread distribution, as many important refinements are yet to come.

In the meantime, KDE enthusiasts and contributors can preview this evolving login manager, provide feedback, and even submit merge requests.

For more information, see the proposal on KDE’s mailing list.