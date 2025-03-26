Immich 1.130 Released with Massive Speed Gains

Immich 1.130, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution, is here with a folder view for mobile, faster timelines, and massive external library scan speed boosts.

Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has just released version 1.130, jam-packed with enhancements to features, user interface, and overall performance.

One of the most eye-catching achievements in this new update is the substantial acceleration of external library scanning. The developers have meticulously rewritten the scan code to reduce file system calls, leverage SQL, and batch asset imports—thereby increasing speeds by up to 100 times.

As a result, even massive libraries with millions of assets can now be scanned reliably in just a few minutes. According to the provided benchmarks:

A library with 19,000 assets can complete an initial scan in only 9 seconds, as opposed to the previous 1 minute 40 seconds.

Even libraries with more than 5 million assets finish in just under 7 minutes—something previously considered practically impossible.

It is worth mentioning that although the library scan itself is faster, ancillary tasks like metadata extraction and thumbnail generation will continue to take the same amount of time. Furthermore, those who have created unusual exclusion patterns are encouraged to double-check for proper functionality after the upgrade.

Immich 1.130 also introduces a Folder View in its mobile app. Accessed through the Library page’s quick links section, this feature should come in handy for people wanting a neat overview of large collections.

On the web client, users can now quickly add or edit a person’s name without navigating multiple buttons or prompts. This streamlined naming interface will likely make tagging and organizing easier, especially for those curating photos of family, friends, or colleagues.

For users accessing Immich via the web, the timeline has undergone an extensive rewrite to provide snappier scrolling, scrubbing, and resizing. Even on mobile devices, the web UI now feels significantly smoother and more responsive. This update also uses less memory, meaning you can glide through your media collection without worrying about performance hiccups.

Smart Search and Face Detection tasks just got faster for those with compatible hardware. Immich 1.130 now supports ROCm for AMD GPUs and Rockchip NPUs, providing a range of hardware-accelerated options. If that weren’t enough, the release also includes new search models—including several ViT-based options—that promise improved speed, quality, and support for multiple languages.

Do keep in mind that the ROCm image is a hefty one at more than 30 GB when uncompressed, so make sure to confirm that your system has sufficient disk space before taking the leap.

Furthermore, Immich 1.130 remembers which of the three search modes (context, file name, or description) you used last. This means you can quickly resume searching exactly the way you prefer.

Finally, the mobile application now has a convenient button allowing you to locate a specific photo on the main timeline without returning to it the long way. Plus, if you enjoy sampling new user interface tweaks, you can explore an array of smaller but meaningful improvements, such as more responsive grids on the web and simpler ways to navigate memories on mobile.

For more information on all changes, see the release’s changelog.