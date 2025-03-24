Linux Kernel 6.14 Released, Here’s What’s New



Linus Torvalds announced the official release of the new Linux kernel 6.14, introducing a wealth of improvements and novel features.

To begin, many gamers and Wine enthusiasts will be thrilled about the new NT synchronization primitive driver. Windows NT systems use synchronization methods that differ quite a bit from UNIX-like OSes, often causing overhead when emulating them under Linux.

This driver cuts through that overhead, enabling faster and smoother performance, especially for gaming workloads. In everyday language, this means less lag and more consistent gameplay when running Windows titles on Linux.

Furthermore, Btrfs RAID1 users can now choose from multiple new read balancing methods to better adapt to different hardware configurations and workloads. The default “rotation” method keeps all devices active, while the “latency” option caters to situations with unstable or failing block layers.

And, for those who prefer manual control, the “devid” method is on the table. In other words, if you have a complex setup or a failing disk, these new strategies can be configured to optimize throughput and stability in your specific scenario.

Another eye-catching feature is the newly introduced support for uncached buffered I/O, which allows data pages to drop out of the page cache soon after read or write operations.

This feature is a game changer on a fast device that quickly fills system RAM with data that will not be used again. It delivers the simplicity of traditional buffered I/O—meaning you don’t need to fiddle with the complexities of Direct I/O—while ensuring the system remains as efficient as possible.

On the filesystem notification front, Linux kernel 6.14 brings the fsnotify file pre-access notification event. Put simply, this event triggers right before a file’s contents are actually accessed. Should a registered listener respond negatively, the access attempt can be blocked.

Practical applications range from on-demand loading of file data (for instance, from slow or remote storage) to fine-grained control over whether a particular process may read a file at any given moment.

The new dmem cgroup for GPU memory usage is also worth noting. Many data centers and workstation users rely on hardware-accelerated computing, and ensuring GPU workloads remain stable is crucial.

By accounting for both GPU memory and driver-allocated CPU memory to the correct cgroup, administrators can now more carefully balance and prioritize workloads, preventing sudden evictions and improving multi-tenant GPU performance.

In addition, io_uring-based communication boosts FUSE performance. FUSE filesystems rely on back-and-forth talks between the kernel and a userspace daemon. Using io_uring, which reduces context switches and improves asynchronous operation, FUSE-based filesystems will see speedier interactions and potentially lower latency.

Machine learning aficionados will find plenty to get excited about, too. AMD’s new amdxdna driver officially rolls out support for AMD NPUs (Neural Processing Units) based on the AMD XDNA architecture.

This makes it easier to handle AI workloads—from convolutional neural networks to large language models—directly on AMD hardware without cobbling together complicated out-of-tree solutions.

Turning to more traditional filesystems, the XFS reflink and reverse-mapping support for realtime devices finally close some long-standing feature gaps. With reflink, copying or snapshotting files becomes more space-efficient, whereas reverse-mapping is a necessary building block for advanced consistency checks and repairs.

NFS, a staple in enterprise environments, gets some love this time around, too. NFSv4.2+ now supports attribute delegation, saving time on frequently written files by delegating the management of certain metadata (like the file’s mtime) to the client. This improvement can noticeably speed up workflows that rely heavily on network storage.

Lastly, TLB flushing receives scalability optimizations for those digging into kernel internals on x86 systems. Essentially, the kernel can now flush translation lookaside buffers (which cache virtual-to-physical memory translations) more efficiently. That translates to a snappier feel on heavily loaded or virtualized systems and, in microbenchmark tests, shows a definite performance uptick.

Of course, these highlights scratch only the surface of what has landed in 6.14. This release also ushers in many drivers, security tweaks, virtualization improvements, and more.

Kernel enthusiasts looking for a deep dive may want to check out LWN’s excellent merge window reports (part 1 and part 2), which offer an extensive breakdown of all the code changes that found their way into the mainline branch.

For those eager to compile the Linux kernel 6.14 themselves, it’s now available for download at kernel.org.