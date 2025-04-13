Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 15 (Apr 7 – 13, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: OpenSSH 10, KDE Frameworks 6.13, Mint’s LMDE 7 to feature full OEM install support, ArcoLinux winds down, Linux swap explained, and more.

Welcome to week fifteenth of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & open source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (Apr 7 – 13).

Linux Distributions

Things have been pretty quiet on the Linux distro front lately. SparkyLinux 7.7 has been released, Debian-based MX Linux issued the sixth refresh to its 23 series, and for those feeling a bit nostalgic, FreeDOS 1.4 has also appeared, bringing back memories of computing days gone by.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.

Must-Reads You Can’t-Miss

This week, there was some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem (plus a sad one concerning ArcoLinux), so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here they are.

Tutorials That Make a Difference

This week’s guide is for anyone who’s into containerization and feeling experienced enough to give Void a try.

