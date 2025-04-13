Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 15 (Apr 7 – 13, 2025)

Welcome to week fifteenth of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & open source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (Apr 7 – 13).
Linux Distributions
Things have been pretty quiet on the Linux distro front lately. SparkyLinux 7.7 has been released, Debian-based MX Linux issued the sixth refresh to its 23 series, and for those feeling a bit nostalgic, FreeDOS 1.4 has also appeared, bringing back memories of computing days gone by.
- MX Linux 23.6 Arrives with Debian 12.10 Base and Kernel 6.14 Support
- Debian-Based Sparky 7.7 Now Available for Download
- FreeDOS 1.4 Now Available — A Major Update for the Beloved DOS Revival
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.
- OpenSSH 10 Released, Makes Bold Cryptographic Changes
- KDE Frameworks 6.13 Is Out, Here’s What’s New
- Pinta 3.0 Image Editor Launches with a Modern UI
- Proxmox Backup Server 3.4 Brings Performance and Sync Enhancements
- Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4 Released
- Fwupd 2.0.8 Released with Enhanced UEFI Support
- Linkwarden 2.10 Brings AI Tagging, Advanced Search, and More
- OpenSSL 3.5 Brings Major Cryptographic Shifts
- DXVK 2.6.1 Released, Improves Game Compatibility Across Vendors
Must-Reads You Can’t-Miss
This week, there was some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem (plus a sad one concerning ArcoLinux), so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here they are.
- Linux Swap Explained: Do You Need It?
- ArcoLinux Project Winds Down
- openSUSE’s Agama Installer Lands with Enhanced Web UI
- Mint’s LMDE 7 to Feature Full OEM Install Support
- Git Distributed Version Control System Turned 20
Tutorials That Make a Difference
This week’s guide is for anyone who’s into containerization and feeling experienced enough to give Void a try.
Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of March 31 – April 6, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find Linux Lite 7.4, Nitrux 3.9.1, APT 3.0 Package Manager, KDE Plasma 6.3.4, Firefox 137, Calibre 8.2, Inkscape 1.4.1, Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365, and more.
Needless to say, keep an eye on Linuxiac—it’s the perfect way to stay updated on all the latest from Linux and Open Source.