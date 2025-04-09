Mint’s LMDE 7 to Feature Full OEM Install Support

Linux Mint previews upcoming features: regex search in Nemo, Wayland support in Cinnamon, OEM installs in LMDE 7, and new CJS versioning.

Linux Mint has released its regular monthly newsletter; this time, we have some exciting updates to share with you. First, file searches in the Nemo file manager are about to get a serious boost. In particular, Nemo will gain new filtering capabilities that allow searches using regular expressions to match filenames.

Moreover, Cinnamon (finally) is taking action to support Wayland. Although the developers have indicated that Wayland’s keyboard layouts and input methods are currently in functional testing, they are not yet production-ready.

And now, to something that made the strongest impression on me—LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) version 7 is set to gain full OEM installation support. This feature is particularly valuable for businesses, nonprofits, and individuals who want to ship or donate computers preloaded with Linux Mint.

LMDE 7 OEM Install, Image credits: Linux Mint

With OEM support, a machine can be prepared for a prospective owner without specifying user details such as username, password, or keyboard layout. The end user later configures those settings through a first-run wizard, making the onboarding process much smoother.

Lastly, another development involves CJS, the JavaScript engine powering Cinnamon. Traditionally, CJS has shared the same version number as Cinnamon. In the future, it will be versioned according to the underlying Mozilla JavaScript engine instead and updated independently.

For more information, see the announcement on Mint’s blog.