Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 14 (Mar 31 – Apr 6, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: APT 3.0, Plasma 6.3.4, Nitrux 3.9.1, Linux Lite 7.4, Firefox 137, Thunderbird 137, Fedora 43 ushers in RPM 6, and more.

Welcome to week fourteenth of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & open source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (Mar 31 – Apr 6).

Linux Distributions

We had several updates on the Linux distributions front – the lightweight, Ubuntu-based Linux Lite has just rolled out its new 7.4 release. Meanwhile, the immutable Nitrux introduced its latest “mk” release, and Tails—designed for anyone who puts privacy first—launched version 6.14.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.

Must-Reads You Can’t-Miss

Finally, two exciting developments are just around the corner in the FOSS ecosystem, and they’re definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of March 24-30, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find sneak peek into Ubuntu 25.04, Zorin OS 17.3, CachyOS March’s update, Kernel 6.14, MPV 0.40 media player, Calibre 8.1 eBook manager, is there Linux for Windows users, Cloudflare open-sources OPKSSH, Zypper package manager gets an exciting new feature, Kumander Linux, and more.

Needless to say, keep an eye on Linuxiac—it’s the perfect way to stay updated on all the latest from Linux and Open Source.

I wish you a great week ahead!