Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 14 (Mar 31 – Apr 6, 2025)

Welcome to week fourteenth of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & open source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (Mar 31 – Apr 6).
Linux Distributions
We had several updates on the Linux distributions front – the lightweight, Ubuntu-based Linux Lite has just rolled out its new 7.4 release. Meanwhile, the immutable Nitrux introduced its latest “mk” release, and Tails—designed for anyone who puts privacy first—launched version 6.14.
- Linux Lite 7.4 Released with Kernel 6.8 and GUI Tweaks
- Nitrux 3.9.1 Launches with Kernel 6.13 and Fiery Web Browser
- Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.
- APT 3.0 Package Manager Officially Launches, This Is What’s New
- KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Desktop Environment Released
- Firefox 137 Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Released, Here’s What’s New
- Wine 10.5 Released with Vulkan H.264 Decoding
- Inkscape 1.4.1 Arrives with Bug Fixes, New Features, and Enhanced Stability
- Valkey 8.1 In-Memory Data Store Unleashes 10% Faster Throughput
- Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support
- Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features
- Rust 1.86 Introduces Major Language Features
- Fastfetch 0.40 Released with Expanded Hardware Detection
- Qt 6.9 Now Available with Performance Boosts, Emoji Rendering
- Steam Rolls Out April Update with Fixes and UI Improvements
- Incus 6.11 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Must-Reads You Can’t-Miss
Finally, two exciting developments are just around the corner in the FOSS ecosystem, and they’re definitely worth keeping an eye on.
- Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader
- Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365
Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of March 24-30, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find sneak peek into Ubuntu 25.04, Zorin OS 17.3, CachyOS March’s update, Kernel 6.14, MPV 0.40 media player, Calibre 8.1 eBook manager, is there Linux for Windows users, Cloudflare open-sources OPKSSH, Zypper package manager gets an exciting new feature, Kumander Linux, and more.
I wish you a great week ahead!