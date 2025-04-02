KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Desktop Environment Released

KDE Plasma 6.3.4 delivers touch scroll fixes, scrollbar tweaks, better HDR support, and UI improvements to enhance desktop performance and usability.

Less than a month after Plasma 6.3.3 was released, the KDE team rolled out version 6.3.4, the fourth bugfix update to its 6.3 series, which does not introduce new features but focuses on improving the user experience.

In light of this, users who rely on touch-based scrolling can expect fewer glitches, and those running the Breeze theme will appreciate the more efficient handling of window storage. Additionally, some lingering scrollbar quirks have been ironed out.

Discover sees more reliable update detail handling through the PackageKit connector. KWin receives numerous tweaks to address issues ranging from unconfigured buffers on Wayland to more precise color management in HDR scenarios.

Moreover, this release also includes a handful of bug fixes. For instance, Plasma Desktop’s Folder View applet now displays icons at the intended opacity level, eliminating a minor but noticeable quirk. Also, the updates in KMenuEdit make it easier to edit local “.desktop” files, even if they are symbolic links.

Alongside the general refinements delivered in KDE Plasma 6.3.4, developers have introduced several targeted fixes and enhancements to the Plasma applets ecosystem. Specifically, the Plasma Addons package includes adjustments to its various applets:

Calculator Applet : Removed a legacy clipboard data engine to improve reliability and resolved pasting issues, ensuring that copied expressions can be pasted accurately.

: Removed a legacy clipboard data engine to improve reliability and resolved pasting issues, ensuring that copied expressions can be pasted accurately. User Switcher Applet : Enabled wrapping for user names on vertical panels, making them more readable on narrow layouts and limited label size to address visual inconsistencies.

: Enabled wrapping for user names on vertical panels, making them more readable on narrow layouts and limited label size to address visual inconsistencies. Weather Applet: Corrected configuration-saving behavior and ensures your settings persist over sessions.

Beyond Plasma Addons, the Plasma Workspace applets also benefit from enhancements, most notably in the notifications area. The notifications applet has refined label handling, aligning text more precisely and improving spacing above the notification icon.

For more information, refer to the release announcement or visit Plasma 6.3.4’s full changelog.