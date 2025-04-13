MX Linux 23.6 Arrives with Debian 12.10 Base and Kernel 6.14 Support

Debian-based MX-23.6 refreshes the MX-23 series with new kernels, UI enhancements, and fixes for Xfce, NVIDIA, UEFI tools, and more.

MX Linux has officially released MX Linux 23.6 “Libretto,” marking the sixth refresh of the MX-23 series, packed with a range of improvements and bug fixes, including kernel updates and revamped applications, all on top of a Debian 12.10 “Bookworm” base.

This new version includes the most recent changes from both the Debian and MX repositories. Since the 23.5 release, the Xfce variants now feature the Xfce 4.20 core, and the Pi respin follows suit with corresponding packages.

Additionally, the MX Package Installer has seen user interface refinements, with the most noticeable tweaks enhancing the Flatpak setup process and privilege elevation prompts (namely, switching from user to root).

Transitioning to improvements under the hood, the developers have paid special attention to privilege prompt management across many MX tools. Xfce users will appreciate the refined mx-system-sounds login function, designed to wait for the sound server to start before initiating the login chime.

Moreover, some trickier issues related to Xfce desktop changes—particularly around wallpaper settings—have also been addressed.

The installer’s “preserve home” mode has been polished, and the new standalone UEFI Manager, linked from mx-boot-options, now introduces direct UEFI entry for both frugal and regular installs—meaning users can boot without Grub if needed.

Another notable fix involves an NVIDIA bug that affected drivers on kernels newer than 6.11: the release now automatically generates an xorg.conf so that users are not left in the dark when starting up X.

In the so-called “AHS” (Advanced Hardware Support) release, users will spot fewer Realtek dkms driver packages bundled into the 6.14 kernel. The standard Xfce, KDE, and Fluxbox ISO files have been upgraded to the 6.1 kernel, whereas AHS users will find their systems running the 6.14 Liquorix kernel, with auto-updates turned on by default.

Plus, the MX Raspberry Pi Respin is keeping pace by adopting the latest packages from both the MX and RPiOS repositories.

For a complete list of changes, please refer to the release announcement.

For those eager to upgrade, simply open your updater or package manager. For newcomers, MX-23.6 is available for download through the official MX Linux channels.