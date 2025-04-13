ArcoLinux Project Winds Down

ArcoLinux announces its closure, transitioning users to Arch + Chaotic-AUR while keeping tools, code, and tutorials online for the future.

Unfortunately, it’s not the best news to end the week, but moments like this have always been part of the open-source world. In a surprising turn of events, the ArcoLinux community has announced that it will discontinue its distribution and related projects.

We have made the decision to end all projects within the ArcoLinux ecosystem. This includes the discontinuation of all Arco ISOs including Arcoinstall, Carli, Alci, Ariser, tools, apps, scripts and infrastructure that we have maintained over the years.

For the unfamiliar, Arco is an Arch-based distribution designed for daily use and as an educational gateway into the workings of Linux. It maintains Arch’s simplicity and rolling-release structure while offering users multiple installation options, ranging from fully pre-configured desktop environments to minimalist base installations for users who prefer building their systems from the ground up.

ArcoLinux, Image credits: ArcoLinux Project

The decision to end the project comes down to something pretty common regarding distributions maintained by one person or a very small team: life happens. According to the official announcement, the distribution’s founder has gradually noticed a decrease in the mental sharpness that once fueled countless hours of dedicated work.

This decision wasn’t made lightly. But as I approach 60, I’ve found myself with less energy, less focus, and making small mistakes that remind me I’m no longer at my peak. I want to leave ArcoLinux while it’s still strong, and while I can look back with pride at everything we’ve accomplished together.

Okay, what happens from here on? Crucially, the project team has outlined how current users can transition their existing systems away from ArcoLinux and into a standard Arch Linux setup:

Transition Packages : These will remove ArcoLinux-specific branding, replace certain configuration files, and ensure that Chaotic-AUR takes over the maintenance role that ArcoLinux’s repositories once fulfilled.

: These will remove ArcoLinux-specific branding, replace certain configuration files, and ensure that Chaotic-AUR takes over the maintenance role that ArcoLinux’s repositories once fulfilled. No Reinstallation Necessary: Because ArcoLinux was always Arch-based at its core, users who adopt the transition packages should be able to keep on rolling with minimal fuss or interruption and end up with a pure Arch system.

Support for this transition will remain in place until July 1, 2025, when all official ArcoLinux channels and social media will close down. However, the project’s websites, YouTube videos, and GitHub repositories will remain accessible, allowing the accumulated knowledge base to continue serving the broader Linux community.

Finally, I’d like to add a few personal thoughts. As many of you already know—and as I mentioned in the introduction—the story of ArcoLinux isn’t an exception in the open-source world; it’s more the rule. So many projects begin with passion and excitement, but if they don’t gain enough traction and build a strong base of supporters to sustain development, they tend to fade away slowly.

And, as I said earlier, that’s just how life works. Priorities shift, circumstances change—exactly what we saw last year with the Funtoo project.

That said, I don’t mean any of this negatively. Quite the opposite. I want to sincerely thank Erik for the incredible dedication, hard work, and heart he’s put into ArcoLinux over the past eight years.

The project’s plan to provide transition packages to help current users smoothly migrate to pure Arch says a lot about how much they value their community. Many projects just vanish, leaving users stranded with no real way forward—basically saying, “Well, that was all.” But not this one.

So, big thanks to ArcoLinux—it’s definitely been one of the most refreshing and unique experiences in the Arch world. And to Erik, sending my warmest wishes for a peaceful, less stressful, and happy future as you move forward with your life plans.

For more information, see the official announcement.