Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features

Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support, Kindle personal document marking, and bug fixes for macOS, Quickview, and KEPUB rendering.

Only a week after its previous 8.1 release, Calibre, the beloved open-source eBook management software, has rolled out version 8.2, bringing noteworthy enhancements ranging from improved device compatibility to timely bug fixes.

One of the most striking improvements is that Calibre’s Kobo driver now supports the newest Tolino firmware, ensuring users can seamlessly integrate their ebook libraries with the latest updates in Tolino devices.

Furthermore, the Kindle driver introduces a helpful tweak in the MOBI Output settings: by entering “*” in “Preferences” > “Output options” > “MOBI Output,” avid Kindle users can have every newly transferred book recognized as a personal document.

On the bug fixes side, the Kobo driver now correctly applies hyphenation and extra CSS in KEPUB files. Prior to this fix, the Kobo’s renderer simply ignored those CSS additions, causing inconsistencies in formatting.

Mac enthusiasts will also be happy to hear that an issue involving opening book folders or PDF files—particularly those with square brackets in their titles—has been resolved. This fix is closely followed by a patch for Quickview syncing errors related to hidden or reordered columns.

Additionally, readers who rely on Calibre’s built-in ebook viewer for research or leisure will find it now provides an error message if an invalid nearby search expression is used. An ongoing concern with KEPUB Output has also been addressed: certain HTML files without an encoding declaration were incorrectly detected, leading to garbled text.

This improvement prevents format mishaps and ensures readable content at all times. Lastly, macOS users will notice a fix for an earlier regression, which has led to failures in the ebook viewer when updating books with a high volume of annotations.

Beyond these practical adjustments, Calibre 8.2 continues its tradition of delivering timely news feeds to readers worldwide. Improved news source handling now includes updated support for The Economist, Reuters, and Private Eye.

Check out the changelog for more details and the complete list of novelties in the Calibre 8.2 open-source ebook management tool.