VirtualBox 7.0.20 Released, Here’s What’s New

More than two months after the previous 7.0.18 release, VirtualBox, a popular virtualization software that allows users to run multiple operating systems on a single physical machine, has just rolled out the new version 7.0.20.

This maintenance release addresses several bugs and introduces key improvements, the most noticeable being the following:

TPM Support for Windows Guests: Users of Windows virtual machines can expect a smoother experience with fixes to errors related to the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) that previously appeared in the event viewer.

MacOS Hosts USB Handling: A significant fix has been implemented for MacOS users, resolving issues in passing USB devices to virtual machines and enhancing connectivity and device management.

Audio Recording on Windows 10/11: Audio functionality has been improved, particularly fixing issues with recording when using High Definition Audio (HDA) emulation on newer Windows 10 and 11 guests post-reboot.

USB and Snapshot Management: VirtualBox 7.0.20 resolves a critical deadlock in the Open Host Controller Interface (OHCI), which occurred during VM state saves or snapshot captures, enhancing the reliability of these essential features.

Expanded Linux Support: The update brings initial support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.4 kernels, promising improved compatibility and performance for users running these guests or hosts.

VirtualBox 7.0.20

Shared Clipboard Between Windows and X11: An annoying bug that caused extra new lines to be pasted when copying text between Windows and X11 environments has been fixed, streamlining the workflow for developers and power users.

UEFI Secure Boot Enhancements: To bolster security, VirtualBox now includes new Microsoft certificates in the UEFI Secure Boot process for newly created VMs, ensuring compliance with the latest security standards.

Refer to the changelog for more information about all the changes in the new version. VirtualBox 7.0.20 is available from the project’s website’s download section. After updating, remember to install the latest Extension Pack version, which enhances VirtualBox’s functionality by adding features.

