The just-released VirtualBox 7.0.18 fixes host crashes with bridged networks and brings Linux guest improvements.
VirtualBox 7.0.18 Resolves Critical Networking Bug

Two weeks after the previous 7.0.16 release, VirtualBox, a popular virtualization software that allows users to run multiple operating systems on a single physical machine, has just rolled out the new version 7.0.18.

However, this release includes no new features; it focuses entirely on fixing a few bugs. The main fix resolves an issue where the host system would crash when a virtual machine utilized bridged or host-only network adapters. This bug affected numerous users and hindered their ability to maintain stable VM operations.

Further bolstering its reliability, VirtualBox 7.0.18 includes improvements to the Linux Guest Additions. The latest patches address the Undefined Behavior Sanitizer (UBSAN) warnings with further enhancements.

Lastly, the new version fixes an issue where timestamps were displayed incorrectly within mounted shared folders in Linux VMs. Please refer to the changelog for more information about all changes in the new version.

VirtualBox 7.0.18 is available from the project’s website’s download section. After updating VirtualBox, remember to update the guest additions to the latest version.

Finally, if you haven’t installed VirtualBox yet, we’ve got you covered! We have easy-to-follow guides for Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 12, Arch, Manjaro, Fedora 38/39, Linux Mint 21, Alma 9, and Rocky 9 to help you with the setup and start benefiting from its virtualization capabilities in no time.

You might notice the big one missing from the list above—Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. This is due to VirtualBox not yet having a compatible version for this release. However, once it becomes available, we assure you that we’ll be among the first to provide you with a comprehensive installation guide for your Noble Numbat systems.

