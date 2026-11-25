The Arch-based Manjaro has released version 27.0, codenamed “Caldonia,” featuring updated desktop environments, a refreshed software stack, and new installation images.

On the desktop side, the release introduces GNOME 51.1 and KDE Plasma 6.8.2, with the latter accompanied by KDE Gear 26.08.3, KDE Frameworks 6.31, and Qt 6.12. Users of alternative desktop environments also receive Cinnamon 6.8, COSMIC 1.11, and LXQt 2.5.

An important change for KDE users is the retirement of Plasma’s X11 session. Manjaro advises users running X11 to switch to Wayland or a virtual console before upgrading. The project also recommends replacing SDDM with the new Plasma Login Manager.

Manjaro 27.0 “Caldonia”

Under the hood, Manjaro 27.0 offers Linux kernel 7.3.4 alongside several long-term support branches. Since Linux 7.2 reached end of life, users are recommended to migrate to Linux 7.3 or a supported LTS kernel like Linux 6.18.

The graphics stack has been updated to Mesa 26.2.7, with NVIDIA 620.70.06 and 580.196.07 proprietary drivers also available. Other system component updates include systemd 262, OpenSSL 4.1, PipeWire 1.6.11, and GStreamer 1.28.9.

The release also comes at an important moment in Manjaro’s history. As we reported earlier this month, the distribution’s developers have established Manjaro Project e.V., a legally independent German nonprofit organization, as part of their initiative to transition the project toward community-led governance.

On the infrastructure side, the team has mostly completed migrating its development repositories from GitLab to a self-hosted Forgejo instance.

Manjaro 27.0 installation images are available in GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Xfce editions, with full and minimal variants featuring either Linux 7.3 or Linux 6.18 LTS.

Existing Manjaro users do not need to reinstall their systems. Like any rolling-release distro, a full system upgrade is sufficient to move to the latest release.

For further details, see the release announcement.