Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 16 (Apr 14 – 20, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, Manjaro 25, LXQt 2.2, VirtualBox 7.1.8, TrueNAS 25.04, and more.

Welcome to week sixteen of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & open source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (Apr 14 – 20).

Linux Distributions

The past week has been exciting and packed with new releases. Of course, the spotlight goes to the freshly updated Ubuntu and Fedora. But they’re not alone—Manjaro and Deepin also rolled out new updates, and the much-anticipated TrueNAS release has also officially landed.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

Finally, two exciting developments have recently caught our attention, and we just had to share them with you. Here they are.

Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of April 7 – 13, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find MX Linux 23.6, Sparky 7.7, FreeDOS 1.4, OpenSSH 10, Proxmox VE 8.4, Pinta 3.0, OpenSSL 3.5, Linux Swap Explained, ArcoLinux Project Winds Down, Mint’s LMDE 7 to Feature Full OEM Install Support, and more.

