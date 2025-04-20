Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 16 (Apr 14 – 20, 2025)

Welcome to week sixteen of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & open source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (Apr 14 – 20).
Linux Distributions
The past week has been exciting and packed with new releases. Of course, the spotlight goes to the freshly updated Ubuntu and Fedora. But they’re not alone—Manjaro and Deepin also rolled out new updates, and the much-anticipated TrueNAS release has also officially landed.
- Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Now Available
- Fedora 42 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- What’s New in Fedora 42’s Atomic Desktops
- Manjaro 25 “Zetar” Lands with GNOME 48, Plasma 6.3, and More
- TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
- Deepin 23.1 Launches with Smarter AI, Enhanced Hardware Support
- Fedora-based Ultramarine Linux 41 “Cyberia” Released
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.
- LXQt 2.2 Released with Enhanced Wayland Support
- VirtualBox 7.1.8 Released, Here’s What’s New
- KDE Gear 25.04 Apps Collection Rolls Out
- PipeWire 1.4.2 Brings Stability Improvements and MIDI Fixes
- Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems
- Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8
- Caddy 2.10 Web Server Debuts Enhanced TLS Privacy
- NVIDIA Releases Linux Display Driver v575 Beta
- Calibre 8.3 eBook Manager Brings Enhanced Performance
- PeaZip 10.4 Brings Smarter Error Checking and Full Dark Mode Support
- Tor Browser 14.5 Introduces Android Connection Assist
- WordPress 6.8 Released as a Performance-Focused Update
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
Finally, two exciting developments have recently caught our attention, and we just had to share them with you. Here they are.
- Arch Says Goodbye to Redis, Adopts Valkey
- NX AppHub Introduced as Nitrux’s Minimalist AppImage Solution
Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up for the week of April 7 – 13, you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find MX Linux 23.6, Sparky 7.7, FreeDOS 1.4, OpenSSH 10, Proxmox VE 8.4, Pinta 3.0, OpenSSL 3.5, Linux Swap Explained, ArcoLinux Project Winds Down, Mint’s LMDE 7 to Feature Full OEM Install Support, and more.
Needless to say, keep an eye on Linuxiac—it’s the perfect way to stay updated on all the latest from Linux and Open Source.
Wishing you a fantastic week ahead!