VirtualBox 7.1.8 Released, Here’s What’s New

VirtualBox 7.1.8 fixes rare clock rollback, GUI cursor glitches, and improves support across Linux and Windows with several key Guest Additions updates.

VirtualBox, a popular open-source virtualization software, has rolled out its latest maintenance release, version 7.1.8, focused on bug fixes and incremental improvements.

One of the most significant fixes addresses an issue where the virtual machine clock occasionally went backward under rare circumstances. Moreover, the GUI has been refined by correcting a glitch involving accelerated cursor images, thus offering a much smoother visual experience. Major enhancements have also been made to how the application handles saved and restored states.

In light of this, the DevVirtioSCSI module now properly restores saved states, while an assertion trigger that occurred when using the VMSVGA graphics adapter without 3D acceleration has also been addressed.

In addition, a configuration-saving crash that affected VBoxSVC through the VirtualBox web service is resolved, eliminating the risk of unexpected application termination during critical moments.

Another welcome update targets Linux hosts and guest systems. The new release corrects an issue in which wireless adapters were not being discovered on modern Linux distributions. This, in turn, makes network connectivity more reliable for professionals who use VirtualBox for development or testing on Linux platforms.

VirtualBox 7.1.8

Also, the removal of a running VM snapshot now correctly discards the .sav file rather than leaving it on disk, thus optimizing file management and storage practices.

On the networking front, Windows hosts benefit from a fix for NAT connectivity loss. And for command-line enthusiasts, VirtualBox 7.1.8 fine-tunes the VBoxManage utility. Not only is the user manual updated to clarify host-only networking configuration, but an issue preventing disk bandwidth settings with the “VBoxManage bandwidthctl” command is now resolved.

Additionally, both the Windows and Linux installers receive noteworthy improvements. On Windows, the support driver is now automatically loaded upon successful installation, minimizing the need for manual interventions. The Linux Host Installer, for its part, fixes a logic error that sometimes misidentifies whether a previous VirtualBox installation was running, thereby eliminating installation failures caused by that misdetection.

From a guest additions standpoint, Linux users will be pleased to find that VBoxClient no longer crashes in XWayland environments, and cursor images no longer appear corrupted under the VBoxVGA graphics adapter. There is also initial support for kernel 6.14, plus new patches that enhance compatibility with RHEL 9.4 and newly introduced RHEL 9.7 kernels.

Lastly, Windows Guest Additions also contains multiple fixes, such as addressing a mouse driver installation error and resolving uninstallation integrity issues. Additionally, the new release tackles the ERROR_AUTHENTICODE_TRUST_NOT_ESTABLISHED driver installation error and ends the 100% CPU usage triggered by VBoxTray in certain scenarios.

Refer to the changelog for more information about all the changes in the new version. VirtualBox 7.1.8 is available from the project’s website’s download section. After updating, remember to install the latest Extension Pack version, which enhances VirtualBox’s functionality by adding features.