Calibre 8.3 eBook Manager Brings Enhanced Performance

Calibre 8.3 eBook manager introduces customizable cover grid backgrounds for light and dark modes and speeds up EPUB loading by 30%.

Two weeks after its previous 8.2 update, Calibre, the beloved open-source eBook management software, has rolled out version 8.3, with a mix of performance improvements, interface enhancements, and bug fixes.

Among the most notable changes is a 30% speed improvement when opening large EPUB files in the eBook viewer. This builds on similar enhancements introduced in earlier versions, further trimming down the wait time for readers diving into hefty digital tomes.

In addition to the performance gains, users will now notice a more responsive and polished experience when handling expansive eBooks.

On the customization front, Calibre 8.3 introduces the ability to set different background colors for light and dark modes within the cover grid view. This small but welcome addition can be configured via “Preferences” > “Look & Feel” > “Cover Grid,” offering a bit more flexibility for users who want to fine-tune their reading environment.

Another enhancement appears in the metadata review dialog. A new “merge comments” action has been added, streamlining metadata cleanup workflows for those managing large libraries.

The update also addresses several lingering issues. Notably, a problem with viewing KEPUB files on Kobo devices has been resolved, improving compatibility for users who sync Calibre with their Kobo readers.

Furthermore, a regression introduced in version 8.1 that broke debug log display in debug mode has now been corrected. Similarly, a quirky issue from version 8.0—where the on-screen clock in the eBook viewer displayed an extra “p”—has been fixed.

Finally, Calibre 8.3 also includes refinements to its news source integrations, updating the back-end handling for a range of popular publications including GoComics, Internazionale, The New York Times, South China Morning Post, The Hindu, and Barron’s.

Check out the changelog for more details and the complete list of novelties in the Calibre 8.3 open-source eBook management tool.